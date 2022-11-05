ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bicyclist dead after ten-vehicle crash caused by hit-and-run

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
One bicyclist is dead and two are injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Flamingo Road Friday afternoon.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., a fatal-injury collision involving bicyclists and multiple vehicles occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Maryland Parkway.

Police say evidence at the scene, statements, and video footage indicated that a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac was traveling east on East Flamingo Road and was approaching the rear of an eastbound 2011 Kia Sorento.

The Ford collided with the rear of the Kia near the intersection with Claymont Street and immediately fled the collision scene and accelerated eastbound on East Flamingo Road.

According to the report, two bicyclists were riding east on East Flamingo Road in the far-right auxiliary/bus lane, east of the approaching Ford. The front of the Ford collided with the bicyclists before continuing to flee eastbound, where it later collided with multiple vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes of East Flamingo Road at the South Maryland Parkway intersection.

Responding emergency medical services determined that one of the bicyclists was beyond medical resuscitation and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment for moderate injuries and is suspected of being impaired. The driver of the Ford was booked in absentia for multiple felony DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The bicyclist's death marks the 127th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

KTNV 13 Action News

