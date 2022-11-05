Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Talking about "Cancel Culture" with USM Marketing Professor Dr. Katie Howie
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula High School students celebrated...
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
WLOX
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday. Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message. Long-time church member...
NOLA.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
WLOX
Final day of Peter Anderson Festival makes parking spots hard to come by
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attendees for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival showed up in full force Sunday, as the two-day festival wrapped up -- but not without one last headache for many. “I had to find a parking spot and walk a mile. Like, a whole mile...
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
WLOX
Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Free Wi-Fi now on CTA bus routes 37, 38. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Coast Transit Authority...
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
Rocket company to build new engine test complex at NASA’s Mississippi space center
NASA’s Stennis Space Center and Rocket Lab USA cut the ribbon Nov. 4 on a new agreement for the aerospace company to locate its engine test complex at the rocket propulsion site near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. NASA, Rocket Lab, and key elected officials gathered in the Stennis Test...
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza outbreak in Mississippi
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi, according to a government press release. The number of broilers impacted is unknown at this...
WLOX
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate's life
Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. In the Kitchen...
usm.edu
Statement of The University of Southern Mississippi
In 2017, with the approval of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation signed a five-year agreement with the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) for its use of existing athletic facilities and future use of the then to-be-constructed Wellness Center, for proposed MCEC programming and services to benefit thousands of eligible individuals in south Mississippi. The University and the Athletic Foundation engaged in this agreement in good faith, following thorough due diligence by outside legal counsel, and after multiple assurances from officials at the highest levels of MDHS. Unfortunately, that due diligence did not and could not uncover the alleged fraud by the MDHS grant fiduciaries that was reported nearly two years after the Athletic Foundation signed the agreement with MCEC. Although MCEC shared projections of planned programming with the University, its actual utilization of the facilities did not align with those projections.
WLOX
Storms cut short Diamondhead festival, but not barbecue competition
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy storms and strong winds made a statement at the Diamondhead Festival and Barbecue Competition. “I’d say more than a damper,” said organizer Ty Wiltz. “It was almost catastrophic.”. But what the foul weather did was strip the event down to its essential...
WLOX
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
WLOX
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. This comes on the heels of railroad work wrapping up on Highway 49. For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for drivers. “Yay, we are open,” said...
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Panda Palace Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday November 20th, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
WDAM-TV
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
WLOX
Firefighters feel the heat at CRTC training sessions
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Service members are getting real world training for when the heat is on and lives are at stake. Crews at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport recently put first responders through their paces during emergency scenarios. “Our mission here at the CRTC is to provide...
Comments / 0