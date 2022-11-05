Man shot at Fulton County home, suspect on the run, police say

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter in the south Fulton County city of Chattahoochee Hills.

Officers say a man was shot at a home on Hutcheson Ferry Road and had to be airlifted to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

By the time officers arrived at the home, the suspect had driven away in an older model brown Toyota sedan without a license plate. It’s unclear if the car belonged to the victim or the suspect.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police say rumors were swirling on social media of a home invasion at the house. They have not confirmed if a home invasion was part of the incident.

Investigators say they do not know the motive or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call detectives at 770-463-8881.

