ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Man shot at Fulton County home, suspect on the run, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbJtR_0izRpyKs00

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter in the south Fulton County city of Chattahoochee Hills.

Officers say a man was shot at a home on Hutcheson Ferry Road and had to be airlifted to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

By the time officers arrived at the home, the suspect had driven away in an older model brown Toyota sedan without a license plate. It’s unclear if the car belonged to the victim or the suspect.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police say rumors were swirling on social media of a home invasion at the house. They have not confirmed if a home invasion was part of the incident.

Investigators say they do not know the motive or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call detectives at 770-463-8881.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHukc_0izRpyKs00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for MARTA homicide arrested after standoff, police say

ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night. Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy