Kansas Jayhawks Fan Viewing Guide - Week 10

Let's dig through the weekend slate to find out which ones are the best to watch.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action this week against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but there is plenty of other action going on around the country. Whether you need something to put on your other screen while the game is playing, something to follow while you are in the parking lot tailgating, or just want an excuse to watch a ton of football this weekend, we have you covered.

With that in mind, we have a primer for the Kansas Football fan. A full slate of action that you can turn on that will whet that football appetite but also be relevant to your rooting interests. We'll pick a main game for the big TV, and then a second one for flipping during commercials or to stick on that laptop/tablet/second TV that we all know is sitting right there. And with the main screen not occupied by the Kansas game, there will be plenty of interesting games to fill that screen, and others that you will need to make sure you at least follow on your phone.

All game times below are Central. All odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Friday

With nothing on Thursday worth watching, we jump right into the big matchup on Friday night that you won't want to miss. And it's some more late night action out on the West Coast.

#23 Oregon State Beavers vs Washington Huskies

Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Game Time: Friday, Nov 4th at 9:30pm

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: WASH -4.5

O/U: 53.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

It's an interesting matchup between two teams that play entertaining football that is on in a time slot that doesn't typically have good options. This is your Friday night fix, especially if you are too excited for tomorrow to sleep.

Early Saturday

There isn't really any fantastic matchups here, other than the obligatory plug for Big 12 action. It was VERY difficult to find a second game worth watching.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs #7 TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Game Time: Saturday, Nov 5th at 11am

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: TCU -8.0

O/U: 69.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

going to be rock-fight at the top of the conference.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Game Time: Saturday, Nov 5th at 11am

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: PUR -3.5

O/U: 38.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

I mean, SOMETHING has to fit into this second game. Let's be honest though, if you are making it this far into the 2:30 lineup, that means that either TCU is destroying the Red Raiders, or you really need to find something to watch at halftime..

Honorable Mention: Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers, Maryland Terrapins at Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday Afternoon

The majority of the "have it on in the background" games are in this timeslot, which means that you will likely miss most of them while watching/attending the Kansas game. But there ARE options.

#1 Tennessee Volunteers vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Game Time: Saturday, Nov 5th at 2:30pm

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: UGA -9.5

O/U: 65.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

This is the marquee matchup of the weekend, which is expected to have a huge impact on the College Football Playoff picture. If you just want to watch good football, have this on a second screen to catch during breaks in the action for Kansas.

#25 UCF Knights vs Memphis Tigers

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Game Time: Saturday, Nov 5th at 2:30pm

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: UCF -3.0

O/U: 60.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Future conference foe looking to solidify the top spot in the American against one of the best programs getting left behind. UCF has looked fantastic this season, and they are rounding into form heading into the final stretch of the season. It will be interesting to see how thy close it out, but they can't get caught looking ahead to a ranked matchup next week at Tulane.

Honorable Mention: Baylor Bears at Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia Mountaineers at Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday Evening

Good top-end games, and there is plenty to put on your TV screens.

#24 Texas Longhorns vs #13 Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Game Time: Saturday, Nov 5th at 6pm

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: TEX -2.5

O/U: 54.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Second place in the Big 12 is on the line in this game, and with both of these teams still on the schedule for the Jayhawks, this is a good chance to watch both in action. Quinn Ewers will face another great defense, and this will be a good indication of how much he learned from the Oklahoma State loss. Adrian Martinez is back at practice, but it's still unknown if he will be given another week of rest with the way that Will Howard is playing.

#21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs #22 NC State Wolfpack

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Game Time: Saturday, Nov 5th at 7:00pm

TV Channel: ACCN

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Line: WAKE -3.0

O/U: 54.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

I'm not that interested in turning on another hyped up SEC matchup between Alabama and another team that is nowhere near as good as them but happens to play in the SEC. Instead, give me a game between two evenly matched teams that are both playing well in a division that gives them no real shot at making the ACC championship game.

Honorable Mention: #6 Alabama Crimson Tide at #10 LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars at SMU Mustangs

Saturday Late Night

I don't know that any of these games look particularly appetizing for Kansas fans, and since the line is double digits on each with a good team against a horrible team, I'll leave you to pick your own poison.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .