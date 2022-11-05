Read full article on original website
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
wdkx.com
Diddy Purchases Local Rochester Cannabis Operation
Rochester welcomes Sean “Diddy” Combs! Rapper and businessman, Diddy, is investing in Rochester’s cannabis infrastructure. According to a release from Cresco Labs, Combs is buying $185 million of assets from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care. The deal is set to close in 2023. Diddy stated: “My mission...
See Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2023
Slowly but surely, the 2023 Country concert calendar is starting to take shape. Some big shows have already popped up right here in the Capital Region and throughout Upstate New York. For Empire State Country fans there will be plenty of shows to check out here locally and in surrounding areas that are a short drive away. And this list right now, well we are just getting started!
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
wrvo.org
Sean 'Diddy' Combs buying Rochester cannabis operation as part of $185M deal
In a deal valued at $185 million, Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to buy cannabis retail and growing operations in Rochester’s Eastman Business Park. The proposed acquisition, announced Friday, is part of a larger deal involving operations across New York, Illinois and Massachusetts. That transaction was made possible by Chicago-based Cresco Labs’ previously announced purchase of New York City-based Columbia Care, which operates retail and production facilities here. The companies need to shed certain assets to meet regulatory approval.
Buy Your Powerball Ticket Online In New York State
Have you ever been sitting in your bed with that overwhelming feeling like you forgot something?. And then, you remember…. You could try to rush off to the nearest gas station, but odds are, you will not make it there in time. But you may not have to worry...
hudsonvalleyone.com
A marijuana primer for inquiring New Yorkers
As of October 5, medical marijuana patients and caregivers could legally grow and get by on their own supply in New York State. For those whose suffering and symptoms are ameliorated by the plant, this news is a huge relief. However, these new regulations can be confusing. There are many nuances to navigating your first cultivation cycle. We’re here to help.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Charming Upstate Eatery Is New York’s Best Date Night Restaurant
Outside of choosing the right partner, choosing the right restaurant may be the most important decision for any date night. One Upstate New York destination has got ya covered after being named the best in the state. What makes for a great date night? Number one, it is all about...
Are Conjugal Visits Legal In New York State Prisons?
Are incarcerated individuals in New York State correctional facilities allowed to have conjugal visits? Across New York, there are 44 state-run prisons. These prisons have a variety of programs for inmates, including Canine Training Programs, Adult Basic Education, Furniture Manufacturing, Horse Handling and Care, and more. These programs are designed to provide prisoners with educational opportunities, rewards, jobs, therapy, and more. But what about what is commonly known as 'conjugal visits'?
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025
This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets. A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Powerball Hits Astronomical $1.5B! Upstate NY Stays Hot with $1M Winner!
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot again last night! The grand prize is expected to skyrocket over $1.5 billion dollars when the numbers are drawn again on Saturday night!. This is getting a little crazy, but I like it. Last night's winning Powerball numbers from the New York Lottery were 2,...
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
