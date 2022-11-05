ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NYPD cop Michael Valva found guilty of murdering autistic son

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 2 days ago

Disgraced former NYPD officer Michael Valva on Friday was found guilty of murder in the freezing death of his autistic 8-year-old son , who was locked overnight in an unheated garage at the family’s Long Island home.

Jurors in Suffolk County deliberated for less than a day before returning a verdict of guilty on all counts, including second-degree murder, at around 6 p.m., according to reports .

The ex-cop’s conviction in the 2020 death of little Thomas Valva followed a trial that chronicled years of abuse and neglect the boy was subjected to — including being starved to the point that he ate crumbs off the ground at his school.

Thomas’ principal testified that the school was so concerned about the emaciated boy, they flooded Child Protective Services hotline with complaints in a desperate attempt to get them help, as his dad spurned their inquiries.

On January 17, 2020, Thomas died of hypothermia after he was locked in the freezing garage for up to 16 hours when temperatures plummeted to 19 degrees. His brother Anthony, then 10, survived the vicious punishment.

Michael Valva was found guilty on all charges, including second-degree murder, by a Suffolk County jury on Friday.
Dennis A. Clark

An Emergency worker who fought to save Thomas’ life that day testified that Valva, 43, had “no emotion, no sense of concern,” for his son, whom he told responders he found unresponsive after hitting his head on a door frame.

The former cop went on trial in September on charges of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces 25 years to life on the top charge at his sentencing.

His ex-fiancée, Angela Polina, with whom he lived at the time of Thomas’ death, has also been charged and is set to stand trial at a later date.

Valva was convicted of killing his 8-year-old autistic son, Thomas, by locking him in a garage in freezing temperatures in January 2020.
Valva’s fiancée, Angela Pollina, is also charged in Thomas’ murder. She will be tried separately.
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Valva’s lawyer argued at trial that Polina, 45, was responsible for the fatal abuse and refused to let him provide Thomas with a blanket and other amenities prior to his death.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said his office was “satisfied” with the guilty verdict against Valva, but noted it would not bring back Thomas, adding, “no child should ever have to endure such evil acts.”

“This case is heartbreaking, and it has been one of the toughest child abuse trials for our prosecutors, court personnel and jurors,” Tierney said in a statement. “While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas back, we are satisfied with the jury’s decision.”

Valva “subjected his sons to horrific abuse, neglect and cruelty,” the statement said. “He will now pay for cutting short the life of a young, innocent, defenseless boy who had a lifetime ahead of him.”

Comments / 8

Joan Trukafka-Kenehan
2d ago

I hope that he and the girlfriend get their karma. They are despicable - how could any person do what they did to that innocent child? The Dept. of Child Protective Svces are disgusting and useless..they are to blame, also, for this horrendous case of neglect, abuse and murder! How I wish that they could be held accountable too!

Reply
6
