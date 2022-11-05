ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
centraltimes.org

Boys soccer wins first state championship

Naperville Central defeated Romeoville 1-0 in the IHSA State Championship on Nov. 5 at Hoffman Estates High School. The victory marked the first boys’ soccer state championship in Central’s history. The win capped off a one loss season for the Redhawks, only losing to Plainfield North. “It’s almost...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern announces timetable for $800 million stadium

Editor’s note: The original story has been changed to correct several errors in quotes. The RoundTable regrets the errors. Northwestern University officials released a timeline Thursday night covering their $800 million Ryan Field project from design and pre-construction stage, which is already underway, to the planned opening of their new stadium in fall 2026.
EVANSTON, IL
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy