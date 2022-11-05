Read full article on original website
Harlem becomes the first team in school history to advance to the third round of the playoffs
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem hosted Grayslake North under the lights Saturday in a class 6A matchup. The Huskies held on to win 24-20. They are the first team in school history to advance past the second round of the playoffs. For highlights watch the media player above.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
WKYC
No. 8 Iowa State rolls past Cleveland State 87-54 in Vikings' women's basketball season opener
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the No. 8 Iowa State women opened the season with a 87-54 rout of Cleveland State on Monday. Joens, a preseason All-American, nearly recorded a double-double in the first half with 24 points and nine boards. She has 50 career double-doubles.
Photos: Strong second half lifts Mount Carmel past Downers Grove North
Mount Carmel is moving on to the quarterfinals, but it wasn't esay. The No. 1 seed in the Illinois Class 7A state tournament, the Caravan trailed by six points early and by three points at halftime on Saturday afternoon against host Downers Grove North. Mount Carmel, which was without ...
Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral
Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: Lake Zurich tops No. 5 Wheaton North
By Mike Carpinelli Here’s a look at the Week 11 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (9-2) defeated Normal West 40-0 The Flyers exploded for 523 total yards on offense on Saturday. With 459 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground as a team, the Flyers coasted to a ...
Where can the Guardians add power? What about Nolan Jones? Amed Rosario? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A nice playoff run, four Gold Gloves and an Executive of the Year Award. Here are some Guardians questions:. Hey, Terry: Small ball is amazing. However yet again, the home run powerhouse dominated the offseason. Is it possible for small ball to win again? – Benjamin Ure.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
centraltimes.org
Boys soccer wins first state championship
Naperville Central defeated Romeoville 1-0 in the IHSA State Championship on Nov. 5 at Hoffman Estates High School. The victory marked the first boys’ soccer state championship in Central’s history. The win capped off a one loss season for the Redhawks, only losing to Plainfield North. “It’s almost...
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
WKYC
Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State gets by Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern announces timetable for $800 million stadium
Editor’s note: The original story has been changed to correct several errors in quotes. The RoundTable regrets the errors. Northwestern University officials released a timeline Thursday night covering their $800 million Ryan Field project from design and pre-construction stage, which is already underway, to the planned opening of their new stadium in fall 2026.
WKYC
Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland
Everyone in all four residences were able to exit safely after the fire started and spread. There have been no injuries reported at this time.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley visit Cleveland ahead of Tuesday's election
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 1, 2022. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, are making a number of stops in the Cleveland area before Tuesday's midterm election. On Monday morning,...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
Elyria demolition goes wrong, damaging multiple buildings in collapse
A historic downtown Elyria building is being torn down, but during that demolition, things went wrong, damaging buildings nearby.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces several voting location changes ahead of Nov. 8 midterms
CLEVELAND — With the Nov. 8 midterms just four days away, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced several voting location changes for residents across seven cities. Officials say the changes affect more than 24,000 voters in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights, and Warrensville...
12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
WKYC
