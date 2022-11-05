ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump aide Kash Patel testifies in grand jury probe of Mar-a-Lago docs: report

By Victor Nava
 2 days ago

Kash Patel, a former high-level aide in the Trump administration, testified Thursday in front of a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House documents after his presidency, according to a report.

A federal judge ordered Patel to testify and granted him immunity from prosecution on any information provided, according to CNN . The court’s order compelling Patel’s testimony remains under seal and what he told the grand jury is unknown.

“Mr. Patel categorically denies reaching any immunity “deal” with the government. Rather, his testimony was compelled over his objection through the only legal means available to the government — a grant of limited immunity,” a spokesperson for Patel told The Post.

Patel was subpoenaed last month but he reportedly declined to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to protection from self-incrimination.

Despite the reported immunity granted to Patel, he could still be changed if information is uncovered independent of his testimony.

Patel previously said that Trump had declassified documents in question.
Patel, a national security and defense official in the Trump administration, became one of the former president’s liaisons with the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department in May 2021, as both agencies sought classified documents reportedly being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Patel has said publicly that Trump declassified the documents before the end of his presidency.

