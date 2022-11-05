Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings to Host SoCal Playoff on Tuesday
HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team will host Chatsworth High in an opening round CIF-Southern California Regional playoff game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Vikings (26-7 overall) were awarded the No. 8 seed in the Division IV regional and will host the ninth-seeded Chancellors (26-19-1 overall).
holtvilletribune.com
‘New’ Brawley Chili Cook-Off Opens Busy Cattle Call Week
BRAWLEY — Emilio Torres had never been to the Brawley Chili Cook-Off. Due to his job, the longtime Brawley resident was usually unable to attend since the cook-off had traditionally been a morning event, when he was working. However, with a switch to this year’s format for the first...
Water Skiing Squirrels Stun Crowd at Yuma County Fair
The annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest was a big hit this year, thanks in large part to the star attraction: waterskiing squirrels! Daniel Joshua Wolverton recorded a video in Yuma, Arizona of two squirrels showing off their waterskiing skills while wearing mini lifejackets. “This is the squirrel water show of @twiggysinc. This was the finale of their performance at the Yuma County Fair,” Wolverton explained to Storyful.
calexicochronicle.com
Calipatria Gets $3.9M for Storm Drainage Upgrades
CALIPATRIA – In 2012, residents of Calipatria’s east side woke up to water either all the way up to their doorstep or already inside their homes. A nearby canal had overflowed, sending water toward the Salton Sea due to what was being call a “100-year storm” that hit the Imperial Valley at the time.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
Rural Metro responds to midnight fire
During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire. The post Rural Metro responds to midnight fire appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Holds Veterans Day Parade Early
HOLTVILLE — A week ahead of Veterans Day, throngs of Imperial Valley residents gathered in the city of Holtville to celebrate the holiday early during the ninth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, Nov. 5. While many may be left scratching their heads as to why...
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley District Breaks Ground on New Middle School
BRAWLEY – After years of campaigning, work, and some misfires, the Brawley Elementary School District has officially broken ground on its new middle school. The construction of the school will alleviate the growing problem of overcrowding in all four of the lower elementary schools and Barbara Worth Junior High, district officials said.
calexicochronicle.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
AZFamily
Man dead after Border Patrol agent-involved shooting near San Luis Port of Entry at border
SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot by Border Patrol agents last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office reported that on that Sunday, Oct. 30, a Border Patrol remote camera operator saw six possibly undocumented migrants trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Mexico around 1.8 miles from the San Luis Port of Entry.
kyma.com
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
cbp.gov
Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars
CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
kyma.com
Chillier temperatures for our Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the coldest day we experienced so far for our Fall season, highs will trend in the upper 60s which is about 15 degrees below-normal. Winds are much calmer today than what we felt yesterday however, wind gusts will still range 20-25 mph even for our Friday.
holtvilletribune.com
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Fall in CIF Title Tilt
SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School volleyball team picked the wrong time to have possibly its worst match of the season, losing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game, 3-1, to Helix at Westview High in San Diego on Friday, Nov. 4. The Vikings (26-7 overall)...
kyma.com
Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a woman two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020, killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. The two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had on-again and off-again relationship, according to court records.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad Murder suspect found guilty
EL CENTRO — Rosita Torres, a suspect in connection to the 2019 homicide and bin burning of Raul Esparza was found guilty by the jury on all three counts of PC 187 murder (first degree), PC 182 conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and arson. The guilty verdict was...
Comments / 0