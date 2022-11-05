Read full article on original website
What time is the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8?
The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will turn the moon a blood-red hue on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
Total lunar eclipse slated for Election day. Here's how to view it in Arizona.
A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout Arizona during the early morning of Nov. 8, hours before voters head out to polls to cast their ballot in the general midterm elections. This will be the second total lunar eclipse in 2022, but another one will not occur until 2025, according to NASA. ...
natureworldnews.com
Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Falls on Election Day: An Event Line Up that Will Not Happen Again Until 2394
The total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon," will fall on Election Day. Experts say this event lineup will not happen again until 2394. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Oceania, Asia, the Americas, and Northern Europe as the moon passes through the shadow of Earth.
Blood moon lunar eclipse on election night: What to expect for Tuesday’s ‘Beaver Moon’
Midterm elections aren’t the only thing taking place in the U.S. on Tuesday. A lunar eclipse on Nov. 8 will create what’s known as a “blood moon,” a name that comes from the reddish hue the moon takes on as refracted sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere.
What is a blood moon?
It may look spooky, but a blood moon is just a trick of the light. Here we explain this phenomenon and tell you how and where to see the next one.
Total lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If the skies are clear Tuesday, we will get a beautiful view of a total lunar eclipse early in the morning.A lunar eclipse is when the path of our nearest neighbor in space enters the earth's shadow during a full moon phase. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses last a long time.Starting at 4:16 Tuesday morning, you'll be able to see the moon turn red. The "maximum eclipse" is at 4:59 a.m. and the total eclipse ends around 5:41 a.m.The next total lunar eclipse isn't until 2025.
Engadget
Watch the last total lunar eclipse until 2025 on November 8th
You're about to get your last chance at witnessing a total lunar eclipse for quite some time. NASA has pointed out that the last such eclipse until March 2025 begins in the early morning hours of November 8th in North America. Parts of Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America can also get a glimpse. The partial eclipse will start at 4:09AM Eastern, with totality lasting from 4:16AM through 5:42AM. The ending partial phase will finish at 6:49AM. Those on the eastern US coast will miss some or all of that last segment as the Moon sets. However, you might not have to venture outside if it's too chilly — there are ways to watch from the warmth of home.
