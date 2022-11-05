Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
'I admire them': Montana Grizzlies bounce back in big way against Cal Poly
montanasports.com
montanasports.com
montanasports.com
KULR8
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly
MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
montanasports.com
Western AA volleyball: Helena emerges as division champion, stays undefeated
MISSOULA — Saturday, Helena High faced Missoula Hellgate in the Western AA divisional championship. The beginning of the first set was a back-and-forth battle between the Bengals and the Knights. Midway through the set something clicked for the Bengals and they went on to dominate the first 25-15. The...
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
montanarightnow.com
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
