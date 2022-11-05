ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

No. 16 Montana hosts last-place Cal Poly in search of rebound victory

MISSOULA — It's a must-win situation going forward for the Montana Grizzlies as this point in the season. After dropping three straight games to fall to 5-3 overall, and 2-3 in Big Sky Conference play, the No. 16 Griz are in a tough spot with three remaining games, but head coach Bobby Hauck remains confident in his group down the stretch.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly

MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Western AA volleyball: Helena emerges as division champion, stays undefeated

MISSOULA — Saturday, Helena High faced Missoula Hellgate in the Western AA divisional championship. The beginning of the first set was a back-and-forth battle between the Bengals and the Knights. Midway through the set something clicked for the Bengals and they went on to dominate the first 25-15. The...
HELENA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
agupdate.com

Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets

The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID

