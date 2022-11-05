ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Roads closed Sunday in Wilkes-Barre for Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — Motorists are advised of road closures and traffic delays Sunday for the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. The route follows Market Street from Wyoming Avenue in Kingston to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

The following roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.:

• South River Street at West Northampton Street

• North River Street at West Jackson Street

• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street

• South Main Street at West Northampton Street

• North Main Street at West Union Street

• East Market Street at North Washington Street

• Kirby Park Road at Market Street

• Kirby Park Road at the parking lot entrance

Expressing appreciation to all and remembering three great community leaders. With fall sports in full swing, you regularly hear coaches talk about teamwork. It takes every member of the team, playing together toward a common goal, to be a winner, and it's similar when thinking about moving Downtown Wilkes-Barre forward together.
Times Leader

Times Leader

