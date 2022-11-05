Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to...
Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
Yardbarker
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Centre Daily
Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report
The Pistons will look to snap a three-game losing streak against the 4-5 Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. The Thunder are also coming off a two-game losing streak, last losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94. Both teams are deep into their respective rebuilds, and we will see a plethora of young talent on the floor from both teams. Here are two storylines to pay attention to for this game!
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
ESPN
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
Darius Garland's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game
Darius Garland will play in Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
ESPN
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers go for their eighth straight win against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. This is the second game on a five-game road swing for the Cavs, who were without All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in a 112-88 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Centre Daily
Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Baseball Insider’s 2022 Guardians Top 50 Prospects Update, No. 50 RHP Aaron Davenport
As the Cleveland Guardians organization prepares for their off-season decisions and moves, there’s no better time to bring you our Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects end of the season update!. As a side note I have included links at the bottom of the article to our 2022 Guardians...
Centre Daily
Bengals Release First-Year Defensive Tackle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released DT Domenique Davis on Monday. A first-year NFL player from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Davis first signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He entered the league in 2020 and finished his stint in Cincinnati with three tackles...
Centre Daily
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Comments / 0