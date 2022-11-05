Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
ESPN
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
NBA insider says Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets growing frustrated with Ben Simmons
Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his teammates are getting frustrated playing alongside the shell that was once All-Star
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
Joel Embiid missed his third-straight matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Centre Daily
Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
Nets' Ben Simmons to return Monday on minutes restriction
Nets playmaker Ben Simmons has missed the team’s last four games due to a sore knee, but the team announced Monday that he will return to the floor in a limited capacity beginning with Brooklyn’s showdown against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks. Simmons had an MRI on his knee...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Al Horford's Injury Status For Celtics-Knicks Game
Al Horford has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
Rudy Gobert's Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Monday's game between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
Comments / 0