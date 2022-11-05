ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Centre Daily

Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
