The Bowling Green State University volleyball team battled the Akron Zips through five sets on Friday at the Stroh Center, capturing a 3-2 victory. The Falcons were able to jump out in front with a first set win, but the Zips came surging back, taking the second and third sets. The Falcons were able to rally from behind to win the fourth set to force a fifth, taking the final set by a 15-11 score.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO