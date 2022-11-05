Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
sent-trib.com
Falcons beat Huskies 6-1 at home
Bowling Green State University hockey turned the tables on Michigan Tech, winning 6-1 on Saturday, after losing at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday. The Falcons (3-7-0, 2-4-0 in CCHA) won 6-1 over the Huskies (5-3-1, 1-2-1 in CCHA) on Saturday. Contradicting the rowdiness of Friday’s game, the first...
sent-trib.com
Falcons see season end on penalty kicks
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Bowling Green State University will win the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament championship. The Falcons battled Ball State University to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of overtime periods in MAC Tournament semifinal-round action on Thursday night, but the Cardinals advanced via penalty kicks. The match took place at UB Stadium.
sent-trib.com
Falcons fight to five set victory over Akron
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team battled the Akron Zips through five sets on Friday at the Stroh Center, capturing a 3-2 victory. The Falcons were able to jump out in front with a first set win, but the Zips came surging back, taking the second and third sets. The Falcons were able to rally from behind to win the fourth set to force a fifth, taking the final set by a 15-11 score.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood scores 27 unanswered to put away Tinora, 34-15
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood outscored Tinora 27-3 in the second half to win, 34-15, in a Division V regional quarterfinal playoff game Friday. The Royals, 11-1, will get to play their Wood County rivals, Eastwood (12-0) in a regional semifinal next Friday at a site to be determined. Tinora finishes the season 8-4.
sent-trib.com
Home crowd can’t help Falcons; BGSU loses 3-2 to Michigan Tech
The Bowling Green State University men’s hockey team lost to the Michigan Tech Huskies 3-2 on Friday in front of a raucous home crowd. With Falcon sophomore Christian Stoever and Huskies senior Blake Pietila between the pipes, Bowling Green’s first home conference series was underway. The first period...
sent-trib.com
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
sent-trib.com
Second half comeback propels Eagles over Rockets
PEMBERVILLE — After trailing 14-3 at the half, Eastwood mounted a second half comeback to defeat Oak Harbor, 24-20, at Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday. “This is a special team, a special group of seniors,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said. “We’ve been through a lot, and it’s a big game and we knew that it was going to be a fight.
wchsnetwork.com
Cabell Midland coach reacts to death of senior football player
ONA, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School Head Football Coach Luke Salmons says the death of one his players has been the most tragic incident in his entire career. “When you coach a long time, you have a lot of different things you deal with and go through, but they’re all different and this is definitely the toughest,” Salmons said over the weekend.
WSAZ
Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a somber atmosphere Friday at Cabell Midland High School as senior night took on a heavier weight. Tribute was paid to senior football player Caige Rider, who died only the day before, hit by traffic on Interstate 64 just behind the stadium. Thirty five...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
Coal Grove headed to regional semis
Coal Grove hosted West Jefferson for the second round of the playoffs tonight, the Hornets posted 23 in the first quarter alone.
sent-trib.com
BGMS’s Novinsky wins Portage Lions Club peace poster contest
Kiera Novinsky’s artwork was selected as the winner of the Portage Lion’s Club Peace Poster contest for 2022. The runner-up was Cole Oberlander. Both are students in Cindy Marso’s art class at Bowling Green Middle School. Approximately 25 students participated in this year’s contest. Students could use...
sent-trib.com
Take a Storybook Walk at Grounds for Thought
The Wood County District Public Library encourages families to read and enjoy a new Storybook Walk installed at Grounds for Thought. The picture book “My Week” by Will Santino is hanging along the back hallway wall. It invites readers to further explore the murals just outside by Gordan Ricketts, featuring the artwork of Will Santino, who grew up in Bowling Green, hanging out and creating at both the public library and the coffee shop.
sent-trib.com
Eddie Cramer
Eddie Cramer, 83, of North Baltimore passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. Eddie was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 13, 1938 to the late Carl and Reta (McCartney) Cramer. Eddie married Barbara Konrad and they were divorce. He then married Sandra Griffith on August 21, 1987 and she preceded her in death on January 13, 2021. Eddie is survived by his children: Gay (Dan) Hillard, Dennis (Lori) Cramer, Tina Cramer, Lynne (John Hentorne) Kidd, Stephanie Cramer, Holli (Jerry) Thomas, Michael (Deanna) Cramer, John Doyle Griffith, LaDonna Glary, Lona Wittenmeyer, Luster Howes, Carolyn (Cecil) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; a brother Arthur Cramer. He was preceded in death by his son Sam McCartney; siblings: Josephine McCartney, Karen Kimberland, Florence Murry, Raymond, Alvin and Stanley “Bud” Cramer.
sent-trib.com
Jackets power their way over Berlin, 24-8
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg jumped to a 24-0 halftime lead, and then held on to defeat Delaware Olentangy Berlin, 24-8, at Steinecker Stadium Friday. In the first half, Perrysburg accumulated 237 total yards, holding the Golden Bears to 37 and the Yellow Jackets held a 16-2 advantage in first downs. Time of possession favored the Yellow Jackets, 18:14 to 5:43.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident
RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
wchstv.com
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0