Read full article on original website
Related
High school football regional semi brackets announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional semifinal playoff pairings
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional semifinals.
Who advanced to the third round? Central Ohio high school football playoff scores
The Ohio high school football playoffs roll on as teams who survived the first round moved to the regional quarterfinals this week. Now the question is: Who will advanced to the regional semifinals and more one step closer to Canton , where the state championship games are played? Your subscription to...
Ohio high school football scores for Greater Canton| OHSAA playoffs live updates
The second round of the OHSAA football playoffs are tonight, with 10 Stark County-area teams still alive in their pursuit of a state title. Stark-area teams were 10-0 playing at home in the first round and 0-6 on the road. Statewide, home teams went 178-46 last week, though the No. 9 and No....
dayton247now.com
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, November 5
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT FORTRESS OBETZ ...
Tippecanoe knocks off Trotwood 43-14 in second round
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe advanced to the Div. 3 regional semifinals after knocking out Trotwood-Madison 43-14 in the second round of the high school football postseason on Friday night. The Red Devils will meet Mt. Orab Western Brown in the regional semifinal.
Elite Eight: Greater Akron area teams win, here's what to look for in Week 13 OHSAA football
Congratulations Medina, Archbishop Hoban, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Hudson, Highland, Norton, Buchtel and Mogadore. You've made it to Week 13. After an incredible Week 12, eight Greater Akron football teams remain. ...
Monroeville duo earn All-Ohio honors
Two Monroeville standouts were named to the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Ohio teams in Division IV. The OHSVCA released the teams on Sunday. The District 6 Player of the Year, Daniel was selected to the first team, while her classmate, Lilly White, was named to the third team.
WTOV 9
11.4.22 Highlights: Linsly @ Morgantown
Linsly caps a 9-1 season by claiming the OVAC Class 3A championship. Among the Cadets victories in 2022: Ohio playoff teams Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Mooney, Fort Frye and Dover along with WV playoff qualifier Morgantown. Their only loss by three points in week two to WV Class AA playoff qualifier...
Comments / 0