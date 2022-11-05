ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Related
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semi brackets announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Tippecanoe knocks off Trotwood 43-14 in second round

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe advanced to the Div. 3 regional semifinals after knocking out Trotwood-Madison 43-14 in the second round of the high school football postseason on Friday night. The Red Devils will meet Mt. Orab Western Brown in the regional semifinal.
TROTWOOD, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Monroeville duo earn All-Ohio honors

Two Monroeville standouts were named to the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Ohio teams in Division IV. The OHSVCA released the teams on Sunday. The District 6 Player of the Year, Daniel was selected to the first team, while her classmate, Lilly White, was named to the third team.
MONROEVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

11.4.22 Highlights: Linsly @ Morgantown

Linsly caps a 9-1 season by claiming the OVAC Class 3A championship. Among the Cadets victories in 2022: Ohio playoff teams Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Mooney, Fort Frye and Dover along with WV playoff qualifier Morgantown. Their only loss by three points in week two to WV Class AA playoff qualifier...
WHEELING, WV

