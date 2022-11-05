Less than a month after it debuted on the service, Netflix has confirmed that the Ryan Murphy-created The Watcher will be getting a sophomore season. Premiering right in the middle of October and at a time in which audiences were primed for unsettling content, the series became one of the most talked-about new series of the Halloween season, with the events chronicled in the first season feeling all the more disturbing knowing that it drew inspirations from real-world events. Whether a second season will conclude an overall trajectory or if this is merely the beginning of a long-running and open-ended narrative is yet to be seen. Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of The Watcher.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO