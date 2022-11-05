Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Gizmodo
Westworld May Be Over, But Its Stars and Creators Still Get Paid for It
Late Friday afternoon, news broke that HBO had pulled the plug on its sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. Before this, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had already planned to bring the twisty and often convoluted series to a close with a fifth and final season, but those plans have been dashed as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs anywhere it can following its recent merger.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
ComicBook
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
‘The Good Fight’ series finale: 5 things we want to see before the audacious drama signs off for good
On Thursday, “The Good Fight,” one of the most prescient, incisive and criminally overlooked shows on television, airs its series finale. The final season of the Paramount+ legal drama and political satire has once again tapped into the existential angst of the nation, with the daily struggles of show’s law firm playing out against the backdrop of increasingly precarious political protests and a looming race war in Chicago. With societal tensions on the show at a fever pitch, the last hour promises to be a powder keg that co-creators Michelle King and Robert King are no doubt gleefully ready to...
purewow.com
'Manifest' Has Shot to #1 on Netflix Only One Day After the Season 4 Premiere
Manifest is back! And clearly fans were anxious for season 4, because the show has already shot to #1 on Netflix's list of most-watched shows, only one day after the new season premiered. Currently, the show is sitting above other major titles, including Love Is Blind, which just dropped its...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
ComicBook
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
ComicBook
The Watcher Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix
Less than a month after it debuted on the service, Netflix has confirmed that the Ryan Murphy-created The Watcher will be getting a sophomore season. Premiering right in the middle of October and at a time in which audiences were primed for unsettling content, the series became one of the most talked-about new series of the Halloween season, with the events chronicled in the first season feeling all the more disturbing knowing that it drew inspirations from real-world events. Whether a second season will conclude an overall trajectory or if this is merely the beginning of a long-running and open-ended narrative is yet to be seen. Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of The Watcher.
HBO Max just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode
HBO Max has just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode could even air.
House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising
House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon the episode’s broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different actor entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-19 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and...
ComicBook
Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released
A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.
