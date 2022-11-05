ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

By Jacob Fischler
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWRms_0izRnUPQ00

Various types of cannabis are displayed at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary before the midnight start of recreational marijuana sales in June 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law.

Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota. If approved, those states would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing use. The current jurisdictions  account for about 44% of the United States population.

Though some Republican-trending states such as Montana and Alaska have lifted prohibitions in recent years, most that have legalized recreational use still tend to lean toward Democrats in state and national elections.

That could change this year, as four of the five states with legalization on the ballot—Arkansas, Missouri, and the Dakotas— have Republicans in control of both legislative chambers and in the governor’s office.

“We’ve seen a growing number of states in the middle of the country re-examining their marijuana laws,” said Mason Tvert, a spokesman for the Denver-based cannabis law and policy firm Vicente Sederberg. “This is really just the next step in the evolution of public attitudes toward marijuana policy.

“Generally, what we find is the more people hear about and learn about marijuana, the more likely they are to support making it legal and regulated.”

Adding more states that allow for recreational use provides the possibility that members of Congress from those states will support a fledgling industry and promote federal changes, Tvert said.

Criticism of ballot measures

The initiatives are not without their critics, even on the political left. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a Democrat, said this week she opposed Missouri’s ballot measure because it would exclude Black business owners from the industry, the Missouri Independent reported.

Legalization advocates in Arkansas have also criticized that state’s ballot initiative for being too strict and not including expungement of previous offenses, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

But the trend since Colorado and Washington first allowed recreational use 10 years ago has been toward further legalization.

As the industry has flourished where it is state-legal, it has developed an interest in expanding elsewhere.

“For-profit companies, they have an interest in getting in these other markets,” Beau Kilmer, the co-director of the nonprofit think tank RAND Corp.’s drug policy research center, said.

As more states adopt legalization, the model could shift, Kilmer added. Colorado and Washington “definitely set a precedent” for a for-profit model, but other approaches are possible, he said.

Places in Canada, for example, permit only sales through state-owned stores, which allows the government to set prices and strictly control what products and potencies are available.

“It’ll be interesting to see, especially as more conservative states start having more serious conversations about this, whether or not we see a middle option—the state store approach, for example,” Kilmer said.

Legislation in some states?

As cultural acceptance of marijuana use has increased, more states may opt to address legalization through the “traditional legislative process” rather than through ballot initiatives, Kilmer said.

That could leave space for other approaches beyond the for-profit model.

Each state that passes legalization has adopted varying regulatory approaches, Tvert said. But the model popularized by Colorado and Washington is generally seen as successful.

Former critic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who was the state’s governor when the ballot measure passed, said this month his concerns never materialized.

“I feel pretty darn sure now that this is such a better, in terms of almost every measure, such a better societal decision than what I grew up in, and it’s going to have huge impacts,” Hickenlooper said at an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the state’s legalization.

“This model is something that has opened the door for all these other states. And I’ve personally gone and talked to either the general assembly or the governors in half a dozen states, and… literally, there is no attack, no anxiety that we don’t have a pretty good answer for.”

Social justice concerns

Last month, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of federal offenses and tasked his administration with considering removal of the drug’s Schedule I classification that puts it in the most severe class of drugs of abuse.

Efforts in Congress to legalize marijuana under federal law have stalled in the U.S. Senate, despite broad popularity.

That has left almost half the country living with a major difference between federal and state marijuana law.

As more states move to allow it, questions of fairness for those convicted of prior offenses have proliferated.

In his statement, Biden asked governors to follow his lead and pardon low-level marijuana offenders, a call that largely went unanswered.

In Missouri, Jones’ opposition stems from a provision in the measure that would allow state regulators to cap the number of licenses for manufacture and sale of recreational marijuana and give first choice to parties that are licensed to provide medical marijuana—almost all of whom are white.

Legalization push to continue

When they’re put on the ballot, marijuana legalization measures typically pass, though often by relatively slim margins.

Tvert said there was “a good chance” each of the five states would pass their ballot measures on Nov. 8.

No matter the results, the momentum toward more legalization will likely continue, Kilmer said.

“Regardless of what happens on Nov. 8,” Kilmer said. “You’re still going to see a push for this in other states over time.”

The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 5

Related
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alaska Beacon

Nov. 8 is the final day to vote in Alaska’s general election

Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day and polls across Alaska are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Voters get to decide several races – who Alaska sends to D.C., who will lead the state as governor, and who will be sent to the state capital. Voters will also weigh in on a once-in-a-decade ballot measure […] The post Nov. 8 is the final day to vote in Alaska’s general election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day.  Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Alaska Beacon

Strategic voting is possible but risky on a ranked choice ballot, mathematicians say

After Alaska’s Aug. 16 special election for U.S. House, mathematicians Adam Graham-Squire and David McCune noticed something strange: If 6,000 voters for Sarah Palin had switched to Mary Peltola or not voted at all, Peltola would have lost the election. The two, who study spoiler effects in ranked choice elections, wrote their findings in a […] The post Strategic voting is possible but risky on a ranked choice ballot, mathematicians say appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is ready to “unwind” Medicaid coverage for thousands of Arkansans who gained access to the health insurance program when the federal government declared a public health emergency in 2020, officials said Friday. The public health emergency (PHE) declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely end in […] The post Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Flu making annual run through Arkansas

Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

A closer look at how issue two could impact future elections

ARKANSAS, USA — The University of Arkansas' Fulbright Poll showed a big dip in support for legalizing cannabis compared to what we saw in September. About 60% oppose the measure and another recent poll also showed issue 4's support losing steam. The poll provided a better idea of where...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alaska Beacon

Lower Kenai Peninsula House candidates differ on abortion, constitutional convention

In the race to represent Homer and other lower Kenai Peninsula communities in the Alaska State House, the two main contenders differ on some key issues, like abortion rights, support for a constitutional convention and ranked choice voting. In the August primary, sitting legislator Republican Sarah Vance got 52% of the vote with nonpartisan Louis […] The post Lower Kenai Peninsula House candidates differ on abortion, constitutional convention appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
csengineermag.com

Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri

HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
MISSOURI STATE
uatrav.com

Four constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot in Arkansas

In addition to the multitude of candidates running for offices on the ballot Nov. 8, there are four issues to amend the Constitution of Arkansas. The amendments cover special sessions, citizen-proposed state laws, religious freedom and marijuana. A “for” vote means adding the amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, while an...
ARKANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson

A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BRANSON, MO
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
321
Followers
448
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy