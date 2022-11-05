Read full article on original website
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
Channing Frye says Donovan Mitchell played like a ‘little piggy’ on the Jazz: ‘He was so hungry and thirsty for shots’
Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Donovan Mitchell has been scary good in his first seven games for the team. Former Cavs champion Channing Frye recently revealed what he has noticed about the positive changes in the former Utah Jazz star’s game. “For him to score 30 like that is two things,”...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Yardbarker
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Richard Jefferson admits 2016-17 Cavs didn’t try during regular season because they were on ‘some bulls–t’
Former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson says that the team didn’t put out total effort during the 2016-17 regular season. During a recent episode of the “Road Trippin'” podcast, Jefferson spoke (at the 45:13 mark) about the difficulty of winning during the regular season, noting unexplained issues involving the 2016-17 Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
WKYC
'For The Land': LeBron James pays tribute to Cleveland with shoes in loss vs. Cavs
LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Cavaliers beat LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 on Sunday. But as far as James is concerned, it's all love for "The Land." Throughout Sunday's matinee matchup against his former team, James wore a Cleveland-inspired colorway of his signature Nike LeBron 20 sneaker. Dubbed "The Debut," the white shoe features a gold and red swoosh, reminiscent of the colors the Cavs wore during James' rookie season two decades ago.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Games Live in 2022
The NBA season is underway. Here's how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers games this season. The 2022/2023 NBA season is here and we're letting you know how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers live without cable, using a live TV streaming service. How you'll watch games depends on where you live. If you live in-market for the Cleveland Cavaliers, games will typically air on Bally Sports Ohio the regional sports network for the Cavs.
LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers go for their eighth straight win against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. This is the second game on a five-game road swing for the Cavs, who were without All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in a 112-88 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
ESPN
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Complex
Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Rose reiterated his support for Udoka and questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved with Udoka had not been publicly identified. “We know his...
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
WKYC
Watch: Kevin Love presents head coach J.B. Bickerstaff with the 'Junkyard Dog' chain after Cavs win against Lakers
LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Cavaliers' Sunday showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers told the story of two teams who are headed in completely different directions. The Lakers came out of the gate blistering the Cavs sluggish defense on the back of a momentarily resurgent Russell Westbrook. Lebron and Anthony Davis were bullying the lesser experienced Cavaliers.
