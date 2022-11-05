Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
All Sacramento County vote centers now open for midterm election
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County opened more vote centers this weekend, increasing the locations available to vote from 18 to 87 for the midterm election. There are also 60 mail ballot drop boxes throughout the county. "We're really making it as convenient as possible to hopefully increase voter...
2news.com
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Native New Mother Lode Fair Manager
Sonora, CA – The new Mother Lode Fair Manager is a Tuolumne County native who has worked for the fair for the past 24 years. Kim Helmbold was voted to serve in that position at the 29th District Agriculture Association/Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors October 25th meeting. “I’m...
KCRA.com
'Heard a big bang': Nevada County man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
goldcountrymedia.com
Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway
The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
KCRA.com
65-feet-tall holiday tree arrives in Old Sacramento
The holiday tree arrived at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Monday, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Organizers said this is the tallest tree they have ever had on display at the waterfront. It's the same size as the tree at the State Capitol. The tapered white fir tree...
Sierra Sun
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
KCRA.com
Here's how 'xeriscaping' your yard can help save water and money
So far, Northern California's water year is off to a promising start. Earlier this week, parts of the Sierra picked up 12" to 18" of snow while Valley rain helped to dampen the ground. More rain and snow are in the forecast over the next week, but on the heels...
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Measure F: Hotel & Lodging Tax FAQS
Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has put together a FAQ page on this year’s Ballot Measure F. Unchanged in nearly 40 years, the small increase will help Rocklin more closely align Rocklin with many other California destinations. The November 8, 2022 General Election will have a measure on...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 4-6
From the nation's largest Sikh festival to concerts and musicals, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with...
KCRA.com
Cold weather compounds challenges for people experiencing homelessness in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experiencing homeless is challenging year-round, but those challenges are compounded as temperatures drop and the cold, winter months settle in. Dell Shook, of Sacramento, has been homeless, he said, for about a decade. He and his dog, Shadow, do their best to have as much stability as they can.
A winter storm is on the way. Here's how you can prepare for weather system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the season begins to change, crews from Sacramento are staying busy and deploying a tractor called "The Claw." The Claw is making its way around the city collecting piles of leaves from residential areas ahead of the upcoming winter storm expected to hit the region.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
mymotherlode.com
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
Comments / 1