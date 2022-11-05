ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Local business association says crime is so bad customers, employees scared to come to their stores

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtKra_0izRm12D00

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News gets real about crime. One business community in northwest Atlanta says they have an action plan to fight crime, but they need help.

They talked to Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston about what needs to happen.

The business association says recent shootings and car break-ins have gotten so bad, people don’t want to shop and eat in the area. They say the city is trying to help, but they really need the help of their corporate partners.

The president of the MLK ASHBY Business Association said, “I’ve tried to reach out to all of them, but they don’t respond to me at all. How many people gotta die here?”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Johnny Mims is president of the business association on MLK Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. He said business owners are going under because crime has gotten so bad.

“He’s (a business owner) losing customers. They’re calling in and cancelling because of the killings and shootings, and one of the things happened right in front of his place. A guy found dead behind the barbecue place, a guy found shot in front of the Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

There’s a Chick-fil-A that takes up a good portion of the block, but Mims said just a couple of days ago in October, a man was shot and killed in the middle of the street. “When is enough enough?” he asked.

He said city leaders are working with the association to fight crime. They recently had a community clean-up of the area, and the police department told me they have repositioned cameras in the area.

There’s more police presence in the evenings, and the councilman who represents this area is pushing a safety plan that included off-duty officers to walk the beat. But that comes at a cost: $342,000.

Mims says they hope they can get support from corporations that have businesses in the area, but he says so far, they’ve heard nothing.

“This is Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This is where he is from. We should be the beacon and the example.”

The owner of this Chick-fil-A said someone would be happy to assist with the story, but so far Huddleston hasn’t heard back.

Philip Davis works in the area and said crime is everywhere.

“I believe the factors that are involved in this recent crime spike is the fact that economics are on the rise everywhere.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSC1f_0izRm12D00
Powerball makes lottery jackpot history

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 119

Ken Segal
2d ago

I live in a suburb of Atlanta. there are two reasons this is happening. the previous mayor kiesha bottoms turned her back on the police and sided with BLM. the other is da mills is busy with her political grand jury going after Trump instead of prosecuting criminals.

Reply(31)
61
Hotracingchild1
2d ago

more cops aren't going to help with broken families and people. the problem is deeper than "let's punish bad people "( which our justice penal system suck at) ... getting people to care and become good people is a deterioration of moral fabric. That isn't an overnight "fix"

Reply(6)
22
Teresa Walls Christian
2d ago

Then blame your mayors. Cops aren't allowed to do anything anymore with having a lawsuit or demands for arrest or being fired for trying to do their job.

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawsuit filed after more than 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Sunday after more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never received their absentee ballots. County officials admitted Saturday that the elections officer never mailed 1,048 ballots. Election leaders said their new staff members did not follow procedures on two days to make sure the ballots were mailed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card

ATLANTA — People with Bank of America and Merrill credit or debit cards can get in free at four Atlanta museums this Saturday and Sunday. The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy