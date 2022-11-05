ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Western AA volleyball: Helena emerges as division champion, stays undefeated

MISSOULA — Saturday, Helena High faced Missoula Hellgate in the Western AA divisional championship. The beginning of the first set was a back-and-forth battle between the Bengals and the Knights. Midway through the set something clicked for the Bengals and they went on to dominate the first 25-15. The...
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Survive and advance: Helena Capital beats Butte thanks to 308 rushing yards, Tom Carter's speed

HELENA — For three and a half quarters Friday night in the Class AA quarterfinals, Butte High gave Helena Capital everything it could handle. But the one thing the Bulldogs couldn’t handle was Tom Carter, who wrapped up a 28-14 win for the Bruins with two long fourth-quarter runs, including a 59-yard touchdown that gave Capital a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

No. 1 Thomas More rallies from early hole to down No. 4 Carroll College, 62-54

HELENA — Just over a year removed from their top-10 match-up in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, the No. 4 Carroll College Fighting Saints (1-1) and the No.1 Thomas More Saints (1-0) met for a rematch in Big Sky Country with the Saints coming back after an early deficit to win 62-54. Off the opening jump, Carroll College caught fire taking a 9-0 lead behind four-quick points from Jamie Pickens and some lockdown defense. Searching for answers, Thomas More turned to Courtney Hurst who put up 6 first-quarter points to keep the Saints' deficit to just nine points through ten minutes of play.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That’s because the road is more than a...
MAMMOTH, WY
NBCMontana

Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
WHITEHALL, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT

