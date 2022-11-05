CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you have missed some time from work due to your car accident, that is just another layer of damages to be built into your case. The first thing that needs to happen is to get a doctors note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would make during those days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that as well as you could have used those days for vacations.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO