ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How a car accident can impact your job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you have missed some time from work due to your car accident, that is just another layer of damages to be built into your case. The first thing that needs to happen is to get a doctors note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would make during those days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that as well as you could have used those days for vacations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 things to buy before Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just about everything is more expensive these days due to inflation, which is why it's more important than ever to save money where you can. While most savvy shoppers tend to count on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to score the best deals of the holiday season, there are quite a few bargains worth shopping right now. The following three items can be had for better prices than on Black Friday, according to the comparison shopping website DealNews.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Age Isn't What It Used To Be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte nonprofit InReach gets a boost from the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Dream Maker Luncheon to benefit InReach was held Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral in Charlotte. Over 400 people attended the event, which included a delicious meal served by the InReach family and local community volunteers. Since 1974, the nonprofit organization InReach has been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sycamore Brewing opens at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for more local selections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then you're in luck. Sycamore Brewing opened a new location inside Concourse E at the airport recently. The brewery says that's the largest concourse so they're excited about all the business they're expecting to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How you can use your leftover Halloween candy to support a good cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chances are you're waking up to a lot of leftover Halloween candy, probably more than you and your kids should eat. But what exactly can you do with it?. Regardless of how you put it to use, doctors say eating all of it isn't the best idea. Let's connect the dots on why health experts say holding onto your Halloween candy is a bad idea.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Monday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found shot to death in the 400 block of Drury Drive, which is near the English Garden Townhomes community, adjacent to Derita Park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How organizations are helping voting become more accessible

Many think the fundamental right of voting is easy, but there are challenges that people forget. Voting absentee might be impossible for some without a permanent address. The individual might not have a solid address to receive the ballot in the mail. If you don't have a vehicle to drive to your polling spot or money to for public transportation, getting there might be a challenge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy