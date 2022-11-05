Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Charlotte foster explains why it's so important to adopt a senior dog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is National Senior Pet Month, a month to raise awareness for caring for our senior furry friends. Heather Van Schelt is a volunteer and a full-time foster with the Greater Charlotte SPCA. "The dogs live with me in my home and I help with admin...
You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
WCNC
How a car accident can impact your job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you have missed some time from work due to your car accident, that is just another layer of damages to be built into your case. The first thing that needs to happen is to get a doctors note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would make during those days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that as well as you could have used those days for vacations.
WCNC
3 things to buy before Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just about everything is more expensive these days due to inflation, which is why it's more important than ever to save money where you can. While most savvy shoppers tend to count on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to score the best deals of the holiday season, there are quite a few bargains worth shopping right now. The following three items can be had for better prices than on Black Friday, according to the comparison shopping website DealNews.
WCNC
Age Isn't What It Used To Be
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
'The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out' | Popular Jamaican grocery store in Charlotte set to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular international grocery store store is closing its doors on Saturday, Nov 5. Island Grocery and Grill on Charlotte's eastside is set to close without any place to go from rising rent costs across the Queen City. The owner and customers of the shop told...
Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
Charlotte nonprofit InReach gets a boost from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Dream Maker Luncheon to benefit InReach was held Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral in Charlotte. Over 400 people attended the event, which included a delicious meal served by the InReach family and local community volunteers. Since 1974, the nonprofit organization InReach has been...
Sycamore Brewing opens at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for more local selections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then you're in luck. Sycamore Brewing opened a new location inside Concourse E at the airport recently. The brewery says that's the largest concourse so they're excited about all the business they're expecting to...
“They're on edge still,” CATS bus drivers want safety to remain a top priority
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In less than a month, CEO John Lewis will step down from his position with CATS, the Charlotte transportation service. The city’s assistant manager will take over the role until there is a permanent replacement. This comes after months of staffing issues, reduced transit service, and concerns of violence CATS employees face on the job.
Mac's Speed Shop is treating veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich,...
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
Gaston County employees still waiting on all payroll issues to get fixed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Friday was payday for Gaston County Schools employees and again, some people found discrepancies in their checks. WCNC Charlotte has reported for months now about some employees missing some or all of their paychecks. Gaston County Schools is piloting a new payroll system, due to...
Charlotte eating disorder treatment program says people are coming in for help with more severe cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte center specializing in providing treatment to those with eating disorders said it's getting more severe cases when patients do eventually come in for treatment. Doctors said there are a few reasons behind this, and the return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic could be...
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
How you can use your leftover Halloween candy to support a good cause
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chances are you're waking up to a lot of leftover Halloween candy, probably more than you and your kids should eat. But what exactly can you do with it?. Regardless of how you put it to use, doctors say eating all of it isn't the best idea. Let's connect the dots on why health experts say holding onto your Halloween candy is a bad idea.
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Monday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found shot to death in the 400 block of Drury Drive, which is near the English Garden Townhomes community, adjacent to Derita Park.
Report shows how North and South Carolina Native Americans can improve economic resiliency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of the pandemic, analysts discovered how COVID-19 exposed social inequalities from health care to the economy among different ethnic groups, including Native Americans. Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, talked to WCNC's Jane Monreal about...
How organizations are helping voting become more accessible
Many think the fundamental right of voting is easy, but there are challenges that people forget. Voting absentee might be impossible for some without a permanent address. The individual might not have a solid address to receive the ballot in the mail. If you don't have a vehicle to drive to your polling spot or money to for public transportation, getting there might be a challenge.
Suspect at-large following barricade situation in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect remains at large following a barricaded subject situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday. Around 4 a.m. police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Credenza Road where a suspect had barricaded inside the home with a weapon,...
