Baltimore County, MD

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.

The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.

Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.

They are facing charges for a string of ATM thefts across two jurisdictions over the past several months.

They are being held without bail.

Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they failed to break open the ATM but used a crow bar to steal $185 from the cash register.

According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles away.

About three hours later, in the 1900 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point, multiple people were able to steal an ATM at a corner store in that location, investigators said.

These latest cases now bring the number of attempted and successful ATM thefts across the region to at least 16 within the past four months.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ he thinks more than one group are responsible, but it is becoming more challenging tracking down the bandits.

"I think there are multiple groups," Harrison said. "As you can see, they are wearing masks, they are using cars that are stolen. it's really hard to catch them."

CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been holding the knife while assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot, one fatally, near Baltimore's schools on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Two shootings near elementary schools left a teenage girl injured and a man dead on Sunday, according to authorities. Around 9:25 a.m., officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of West Rogers Avenue, police said.That's where they found a man who had been shot near Arlington Elementary School, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting.Several hours later, around 3:50 p.m., a teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man convicted of deadly 2019 shooting in Northwest Baltimore, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE -- A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore in March 2019, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office announced in a statement on Monday.That man, Lorenzo Thomas, was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a disqualifying crime last week, according to authorities.Thomas faces 55 years in prison for gunning down Tyree Lee in the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on March 27, 2019, prosecutors said.Lee had been walking through the 4600 block of Wallington Avenue when Thomas and another person approached him, according to authorities.Thomas shot at Lee multiple times before his gun jammed, prosecutors said.The person who accompanied Thomas then took the gun from his hands and chased after Lee, according to authorities.That person shot Lee multiple times, too, prosecutors said.Thomas will be sentenced for his crime on March 28, 2023, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in back in Belair-Edison neighborhood

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood. City police said officers were called around 3:50 p.m. to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old girl shot in the back in Belair Edison, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday in Northeast Baltimore's Belair Edison section, city police said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the girl who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding assault suspect in west Baltimore

A man is dead after a police shooting in West Baltimore. Police said it started when they got the call that a man armed with a knife was attacking a woman. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim is in good condition. This happened in the middle of the day Sunday on a busy street. 11 News has learned two officers were involved in the shooting and at least one shot at the suspect.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-year-old with loaded handgun prompts temporary lockdown at Parkville High School

BALTIMORE -- Parkville High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday morning when a 14-year-old student was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.The lockdown has been lifted, according to police.Officers are investigating, but say the 14-year-old was arrested.School officials sent this letter to parents and families:"I wanted to make you aware of an incident that happened this morning. Schooladministration was notified of a possible weapon in the building. Weimmediately activated a lockdown and contacted our School Resource Officer(SRO) who contacted BCoPD for additional assistance with investigating thisincident." "The officers located the student and retrieved a gun. The student...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family and friends of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him in Baltimore County

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pulling up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate two deadly shootings separated by several blocks in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two separate shootings that killed two men in the same part of East Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.The two shootings were separated by roughly 3.5 hours and several blocks, police said.The first shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m., according to authorities.That's when officers assigned to patrol the eastern side of the city were sent to the 1400 block of North Potomac Street, police said.Once there, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.The second shooting occurred a little over three hours later—around 4:10 p.m., according to authorities.That is when officers received a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, police said.Officers found a second gunshot victim—a 33-year-old man—suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died from his gunshot injuries, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in armed robbery of Apple store at upscale mall fled crime scene in gold Cadillac

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been charged in the armed robbery of an Apple store at an upscale mall in Bethesda in October, the Montgomery County Department of Police said Monday. Tyrone Lamont Jones pulled up to the popular shopping site, known as Bethesda Row, in a gold Cadillac and used a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide to obtain electronic merchandise on Oct. 22, according to authorities.Before committing the robbery, Jones had a brief conversation with a store employee about buying the merchandise, police said.He then whipped out the gun, which had an extended magazine, and demanded the items, according to authorities.The employee gave the times to Jones, who then drove away in the Cadillac, police said.Investigators found Jones driving that Cadillac in Prince George's County, according to authorities.They searched the vehicle and found evidence of the crime inside of it, police said.Jones has been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, according to authorities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID three suspects arrested for multiple commercial burglaries, possible ATM thefts

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police identified three men who are accused in multiple commercial burglaries, and could be tied to attempted ATM thefts.On Wednesday, Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."  Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles away. About three hours later, in the 1900 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point, multiple people were able to steal an ATM at a corner store in that location, investigators said.These latest cases now bring the number of attempted and successful ATM thefts across the region to at least 16 within the past four months.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot in leg in apparent attempted robbery

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday in west Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11 p.m. to a hospital, where the boy sought treatment for an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in the 4100 or...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County deputies find skimming devices that steal bank card information, warn public

BALTIMORE -- Sheriff's deputies are ringing a "public warning" alarm after finding three covert devices designed to skim the information off of bank cards in Harford County, according to authorities.Deputies found the skimming devices at two different sale terminals and one was installed at a bank ATM, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The skimming devices are designed to look like part of a card reader, according to authorities.That's how they are able to steal a person's card information and PIN code and use them to make fraudulent purchases, deputies said.A person can identify a skimming device by noting if it feels wiggly or detachable, if the backlight for the keys aren't visible or if they are faint, and if the keys have an unusual thickness to them, according to authorities.Other giveaway details include keys that feel sticky or spongy when they are pressed. Perhaps there will be a wider space below the keys or maybe the machine will have wider borders overall, deputies said.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
