Bucks drop road contest to CMVT, 32-8
BLOOMSBURG, PA – Bucktail’s football game at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech Saturday was a loss, but Buck fans are hopeful the season-ender against the Rams was the next step in a turn-around in the football program’s fortunes. Bucktail went winless in 2021 but under first-year head coach Frank Sutliff finished 2-7 this year and was competitive in most games. And with only one senior on the squad and all the skill position personnel returning next season, further improvement would appear at hand in 2023.
LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
Strickland crowned champion; LH Men’s Wrestling opens season at Princeton Open
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open, and six Bald Eagles placed, including one champion. Gable Strickland (Benton, Pa./Benton) topped the field at 133-pounds, behind a 4-0 day and a major decision victory over Hofstra’s Joe Sparracio, 11-2, in the championship bout.
LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
Shufeldt and Stem claim titles as LH Women’s Wrestling opens season in style
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven women’s wrestling team crowned two individual champions and opened the 2022-23 season and a new era under head coach Matt Lackey with flair at the Princeton Open on Sunday. A pair of freshmen competing for the first time as Bald Eagles both...
LHU: Front-running pack powers Women’s Cross Country to third-place finish at PSAC Championship
MANSFIELD, PA – A trio of Bald Eagles cracked the top-10, and in all, four Lock Haven University women’s cross country runners ran to All-Conference status today at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County.
CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet
HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
Nittany Lions overwhelm the Hoosiers, 45-14
BLOOMINGTON, IND – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
College football Week 10 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how high Penn State jumps after Indiana win
Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night
Chapman Township (Snyder County) — The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
PSP Selinsgrove: Two killed in crashes over weekend
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say two people lost their lives in vehicle crashes this weekend in Snyder County. Police say John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died at the scene after he crashed his car shortly before noon Nov. 5 on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. Coffin was traveling north on Route 522 near White Top Road when he hit an ornamental hardscape with his 2007 Chrysler Sebring. ...
More Tragedy in Snyder County, Man Dies in Farm Accident
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – More sad news out of Snyder County. A Selinsgrove man has died as a result of injuries from a farm accident in Chapman Township, Snyder County Saturday evening. Selinsgrove state police say killed was 73-year-old Wayne Kantz, who was a passenger during the accident...
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident
UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
Hersheypark introduces Wildcat Revenge rollercoaster for summer of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park just announced 100 years after the debut of the Wildcat rollercoaster, the park is planning it's all-new Wildcat Revenge, a hybrid coaster. The coaster is planned to join the other 14 coasters in the summer of 2023. Wildcat Revenge which will be manufactured...
Deadly crash in Snyder County
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Middlecreek Township in Snyder County left one dead Saturday morning. Police say 57-year-old John Coffin from Selinsgrove was driving north on Route 522 when his vehicle went off the road and crashed. Coffin died at the scene. See news happening? Text our...
