Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
krcrtv.com
A Taurid fireball flew over the Northstate Friday night, more expected for November
REDDING, Calif. — Did you see that bright colorful light soaring down from the sky in the Northstate Friday night? It was hard to miss it!. This was not a bird, a plane, or an alien invasion, but a meteor! Viewers reported to seeing this bright light soaring through the sky in Gridley, Chico, Anderson, Redding, Chico, all over the Northstate and beyond!
krcrtv.com
Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
krcrtv.com
Oil companies see record profits while Californians see record gas prices; Newsom responds
California — Governor Newsom announced Saturday that California Energy Commission is holding a hearing Nov. 29 with oil executives and experts, in attempt to get answers and hold oil companies accountable for the recent hike in gas prices, while oil companies are seeing record profits. Newsom announced in a...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
krcrtv.com
Friday Night Lights: Northern Division playoff matchups announced
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — After ten weeks of hard-fought games, football teams across the Northstate will see some playoff action starting next week. The Northern Division's playoff schedule has been released, and though there aren't necessarily any surprises amidst the scheduled games, each matchup allows space for teams to redeem themselves in hopes to win the division title.
krcrtv.com
Top donors give $100,000 to political campaigns: see who has raised and given the most
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — With election day less than a week away, races are starting to heat up. The midterm elections have a lot at stake, so big spenders contribute tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to candidates and propositions. Here’s a look at some o...
Comments / 0