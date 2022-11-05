REDDING, Calif. — Did you see that bright colorful light soaring down from the sky in the Northstate Friday night? It was hard to miss it!. This was not a bird, a plane, or an alien invasion, but a meteor! Viewers reported to seeing this bright light soaring through the sky in Gridley, Chico, Anderson, Redding, Chico, all over the Northstate and beyond!

