Honolulu, HI

LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu

By Kaile Hunt
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Chicken Katsu, a popular Hawaiian style plate lunch, can be found all around the island and is perfect to enjoy at lunch or dinner.

Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.

Best Chicken Katsu Spots on Oahu

  1. Tonkatsu Tamafuji – Kaimuki
  2. Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoku Bistro – Waikiki
  3. Liliha Drive Inn – Kalihi
  4. Rainbow Drive-In – Kaimuki
  5. Nana Ai Katsu – Honolulu
  6. Oh My Grill – Aiea
  7. Aloha Table – Waikiki
  8. Island Style BBQ – Kalihi
  9. Me’s BBQ – Waikiki
  10. Stadium Giant Malts & Bar-B-Que

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

