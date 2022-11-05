ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield career day to expose students to variety of professions

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

ENFIELD — Enfield High School is giving students a chance to learn about a wide variety of careers and vocations they might not know would interest them.

Career center counselors Colene Ceniglio and Jami Botteron have organized a school-wide career day on Nov. 23, which will feature speakers in every classroom from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

There will be more than 100 speakers in the question-and-answer sessions for various positions and fields. Ceniglio and Botteron prepared sample questions the speakers might address, including how people might know if a particular career is right for them, three things they wish they had done in high school to better prepare for their line of work, the outlook for their career, and how jobs in the field might change over the next five years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Supports Evans

Public education must be among the top priorities for any elected official as quality public education enables greater personal economic achievement because students become more successfully employed. Erica Evans, candidate for state representative, is the obvious South Windsor choice based upon her education background, elected positions, leadership, and her community volunteerism.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Johnson Memorial Hospital opens new geriatric wellness center

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital recently opened a new geriatric behavioral health center to help serve the growing senior population. The Lillian “Dolly” Santilli Geriatric Wellness Pavilion provides behavioral health services such as nursing, psychiatric evaluation and treatment, and family education. Other clinical programming, such as occupational...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody...
BARRE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Car strikes building

MANCHESTER — Two people were injured Sunday after a vehicle they were traveling in drove into an empty industrial building. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said personnel responded to the incident at 213 Spencer St. An SUV went through the front of the building and struck a support column. Paramedics...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield's Rossignol headed for Niagara

When Alyssa Rossignol signs her letter of intent to play basketball at Niagara University Wednesday, it will mark the next step in her academic and athletic careers. As the day approaches, the Enfield High senior has taken the time to look back and reflect on the effort and sacrifice it’s taken for her to reach her goal of becoming a Division I basketball player.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cannabis growing facility looks to open in I-Park

MANCHESTER — A Hartford-based company has filed a special exception permit application to open a cannabis cultivation facility in the town’s industrial park. The applicant, RAD Holding Corp., is seeking approval to operate an indoor “micro-cultivator” growing facility at 82 Colonial Road, in the Manchester Business Park, on the corner of Progress Drive.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

No slowing down a running Brooke

MANCHESTER — It’s been a tumultuous sophomore season for Glastonbury High girls cross country runner Brooke Strauss. She missed most of the campaign due to injury, and wasn’t satisfied with her seventh-place finish in her first race back at the Class LL state championship meet last week.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former Coventry resident sentenced for 2020 assault

COVENTRY — A former Coventry resident was sentenced Monday for a sexual assault that occurred in 2020. Joseph Lodge, 39, was sentenced to 10 years, suspended after 5½ years, and five years of probation following his conviction on Aug. 5 in Vernon Superior Court for fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, and stealing a firearm.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Friday night delight

EAST HARTFORD — UConn football coach Jim Mora issued a warning to the Huskies after their first-ever victory over Boston College last Saturday, telling them that all it would take to negate the good will they had built up with fans this season was one bad performance. UConn’s performance...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police detail evidence against lawyer in gunshot case

GLASTONBURY — A local police officer argues that lawyer Wesley S. Spears can be held responsible for a shot the officer believes was fired in Spears’ apartment because Spears lives alone and the spent bullet found in a neighbor’s apartment was identified through laboratory analysis as having come from his pistol.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
331
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy