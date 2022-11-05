Enfield career day to expose students to variety of professions

ENFIELD — Enfield High School is giving students a chance to learn about a wide variety of careers and vocations they might not know would interest them.

Career center counselors Colene Ceniglio and Jami Botteron have organized a school-wide career day on Nov. 23, which will feature speakers in every classroom from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

There will be more than 100 speakers in the question-and-answer sessions for various positions and fields. Ceniglio and Botteron prepared sample questions the speakers might address, including how people might know if a particular career is right for them, three things they wish they had done in high school to better prepare for their line of work, the outlook for their career, and how jobs in the field might change over the next five years.