Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Underperforming StoresBryan Dijkhuizen
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland dethrones North Allegheny in Class 4A volleyball
Wake up, Pine-Richland. It’s as real as it gets. You’re a WPIAL champion. “You know, I’ve been having this dream for about four months, where I can vividly see us winning the WPIAL finals and listening to ‘We Are The Champions,’” Pine-Richland girls volleyball coach Angela Seman said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Numbers don't tell whole story for Penn State New Kensington men's soccer player Jake Guerrini
There’s part of an adage that says, “Figures don’t lie.” In the case of Penn State New Kensington sophomore soccer player Jake Guerrini, the numbers might not lie, but they tell only a half truth. The numbers say Guerrini saw a dropoff after a strong freshman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher Leads Laurel Highlands to WPIAL Playoff Win
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Friday night marked the beginning of the playoffs throughout the WPIAL. The Laurel Highland Mustangs played host to the West Allegheny Indians in the first round at Mustang Field. The Mustangs easily marched past the Indians by the score of 44-15. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first possession of the game with an 8-yard touchdown connection between West Virginia commit Rodney Gallegher and Antwan Black Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior midfielder brings flair to Sewickley Academy boys soccer team
Sewickley Academy’s Lucas Mendonca knocked in the game-winning goal to lift the Panthers past Springdale in this year’s WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Sewickley edged Springdale, 4-3, Oct. 29 as Mendonca scored with about 15 minutes remaining in the game. “It was an amazing feeling,” Mendonca said. “I have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley's Spiker, Hempfield's Graham form strong combo on St. Francis (Pa.) O-line
They grew up playing football for school districts just a few miles apart, but Wylie Spiker and Cole Graham had no connection. The first time they encountered one another was at the Lineman Challenge at Norwin. Spiker’s Ligonier Valley team faced off against Graham and Hempfield in tug-o-war. Graham does...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - WPIAL First Round
Woodland Hills 21 Franklin Regional 0 (5A Quarterfinal) Three long touchdowns and a suffocating defensive performance propelled Woodland Hills to an upset of host Franklin Regional 21-0 in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Wolverines opened the scoring in the first quarter, as Scoop Smith hauled in a 44-yard pass from quarterback Cameron Walter. The QB connected with Smith again on a 68-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Frankie Keyes capped the scoring in the fourth on a 73-yard run. Walter hit on 5-of-6 passes for 126 yards, Smith hauled in three receptions for 120 yards, and Keyes produced 16 carries for 121 yards. While the Wolverines advance to the semifinals to play Pine-Richland, the season ends for third seed Franklin Regional with a mark of 6-4.
Cahill eases East Allegheny past Mt. Pleasant
East Allegheny coach Dom Pecora said earlier this week that junior quarterback Mike Cahill had to be great if the Wildcats were to defeat Mt. Pleasant on the road in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Cahill was better than great. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Steve Yusko in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bump up to 3A can’t stop North Catholic from downing South Fayette for WPIAL volleyball crown
North Catholic won its fourth WPIAL volleyball title in the last five seasons, and Trojans coach Amanda Fetter has the right receipe for success. After North Catholic won the first two sets, Fetter and several players were dancing in front of the bench to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games
Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
Upper St. Clair stuns Gateway in WPIAL playoffs behind ‘resilient’ QB who’d lost starting job
Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem lost his starting job last month and hadn’t attempted a pass in weeks, yet the sophomore threw a season-saving touchdown Friday night. With the offense needing a late spark, Dahlem was inserted at quarterback in the fourth quarter and led the Panthers on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Keystone Oaks dispatches Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL opening round
Apollo-Ridge did its best to keep the ball away from Keystone Oaks’ standout junior receiver Clinton Robinson. The Vikings kicked the ball out of bounds on kicks and punts to make sure he couldn’t return it, and they tried to blanket him in coverage. But in the fourth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Mifflin scores in bunches to beat Southmoreland
West Mifflin’s trio of Shai Newby, Ty’Jeir Williams and Rich Fix was too much for. to overcome in the Titans’ 54-28 victory over the Scotties on Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at West Mifflin Stadium. The Titans (6-5) advance to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A
It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With point guard sidelined, Duquesne men forced to deal with obstacles early on
The year 2022 has proven to be one chock-full of bad luck for Duquesne men’s basketball. Down the stretch of last season, the Dukes lost forwards Austin Rotroff and Tre Williams to season-ending injuries in the span of about a month. That was on top of a preseason injury...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport seniors capture 3rd WPIAL volleyball title
Freeport brought home its seventh WPIAL girls volleyball title Saturday. The Yellowjackets lost the first set and won the second, setting up a grueling third set where the score was tied nine times and there were six lead changes before Freeport prevailed. In the fourth set, Freeport was behind by...
Comments / 0