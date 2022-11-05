ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland dethrones North Allegheny in Class 4A volleyball

Wake up, Pine-Richland. It’s as real as it gets. You’re a WPIAL champion. “You know, I’ve been having this dream for about four months, where I can vividly see us winning the WPIAL finals and listening to ‘We Are The Champions,’” Pine-Richland girls volleyball coach Angela Seman said.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones

Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL

Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
RUSSELLTON, PA
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher Leads Laurel Highlands to WPIAL Playoff Win

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Friday night marked the beginning of the playoffs throughout the WPIAL. The Laurel Highland Mustangs played host to the West Allegheny Indians in the first round at Mustang Field. The Mustangs easily marched past the Indians by the score of 44-15. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first possession of the game with an 8-yard touchdown connection between West Virginia commit Rodney Gallegher and Antwan Black Jr.
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior midfielder brings flair to Sewickley Academy boys soccer team

Sewickley Academy’s Lucas Mendonca knocked in the game-winning goal to lift the Panthers past Springdale in this year’s WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Sewickley edged Springdale, 4-3, Oct. 29 as Mendonca scored with about 15 minutes remaining in the game. “It was an amazing feeling,” Mendonca said. “I have...
SEWICKLEY, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - WPIAL First Round

Woodland Hills 21 Franklin Regional 0 (5A Quarterfinal) Three long touchdowns and a suffocating defensive performance propelled Woodland Hills to an upset of host Franklin Regional 21-0 in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Wolverines opened the scoring in the first quarter, as Scoop Smith hauled in a 44-yard pass from quarterback Cameron Walter. The QB connected with Smith again on a 68-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Frankie Keyes capped the scoring in the fourth on a 73-yard run. Walter hit on 5-of-6 passes for 126 yards, Smith hauled in three receptions for 120 yards, and Keyes produced 16 carries for 121 yards. While the Wolverines advance to the semifinals to play Pine-Richland, the season ends for third seed Franklin Regional with a mark of 6-4.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round

The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games

Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Keystone Oaks dispatches Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL opening round

Apollo-Ridge did its best to keep the ball away from Keystone Oaks’ standout junior receiver Clinton Robinson. The Vikings kicked the ball out of bounds on kicks and punts to make sure he couldn’t return it, and they tried to blanket him in coverage. But in the fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Mifflin scores in bunches to beat Southmoreland

West Mifflin’s trio of Shai Newby, Ty’Jeir Williams and Rich Fix was too much for. to overcome in the Titans’ 54-28 victory over the Scotties on Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at West Mifflin Stadium. The Titans (6-5) advance to...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A

It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Freeport seniors capture 3rd WPIAL volleyball title

Freeport brought home its seventh WPIAL girls volleyball title Saturday. The Yellowjackets lost the first set and won the second, setting up a grueling third set where the score was tied nine times and there were six lead changes before Freeport prevailed. In the fourth set, Freeport was behind by...
FREEPORT, PA

