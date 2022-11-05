Woodland Hills 21 Franklin Regional 0 (5A Quarterfinal) Three long touchdowns and a suffocating defensive performance propelled Woodland Hills to an upset of host Franklin Regional 21-0 in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Wolverines opened the scoring in the first quarter, as Scoop Smith hauled in a 44-yard pass from quarterback Cameron Walter. The QB connected with Smith again on a 68-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Frankie Keyes capped the scoring in the fourth on a 73-yard run. Walter hit on 5-of-6 passes for 126 yards, Smith hauled in three receptions for 120 yards, and Keyes produced 16 carries for 121 yards. While the Wolverines advance to the semifinals to play Pine-Richland, the season ends for third seed Franklin Regional with a mark of 6-4.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO