34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
KEYT
Bishop Diego runs wild against Vista Murrieta in first round CIF-SS Division 3 playoff win
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego raced into the CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinals behind the 1-2 punch of running backs Qu'Ran Gossett and Misa Paiau. The senior Gossett ran for 196 yards with 2 touchdowns while Paiau ran for 127 yards with 3 touchdowns as the Cardinals ran over Vista Murrieta 41-18 in first round playoff game.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Top-seeded Santa Ana battles back and defeats Fillmore in CIF playoff opener
Santa Ana’s Stephen Hughes (No. 2) celebrates with wide receiver Joseph Foster (No. 10) after a 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that tied the score at 7-7. Both later connected in the fourth quarter to lead the Saints to a victory. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone).
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
longbeachstate.com
Beach Falls in Big West Championship Match to UC Irvine
Box Score SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Soccer had their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling to UC Irvine in the finals of the Big West Championships. The Beach finish the 2022 season with an 8-7-6 overall record. Lena Silano registered the...
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
Bellflower, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Flood Watch issued for burn areas ahead of impending storm
Forecasters say a flood watch will be in effect on Monday through Tuesday for the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County.The watch is the result of an impending storm that is expected to bring widespread rain to the region as well as strong winds and mountain snow. The watch will take effect Monday night through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County Mountains, the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County and San Gabriel Valley. Forecasters said it will include the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster, Pomona, San Gabriel, Newhall, Acton, Mount Wilson, Pasadena, El Monte, Castaic Lake, East Los Angeles, and Valencia.According to experts, the watch is intended to warn of mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas. Those in the affected areas are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared should flooding develop.For information on obtaining sandbags through LA County, click here.
danapointtimes.com
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
Major storm bringing heavy rain, snow, possible flash flooding to SoCal
A big storm is sweeping into Southern California this week, bringing rain, snow and a chance of flash flooding.
kvta.com
Hoped For Storm Due In Late Sunday Into Monday For Ventura County
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-There have been a lot of false alarms for Ventura County when it comes to storm forecasts but the "weather people" are feeling pretty confident when it comes to the system due in late Sunday night into Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday of next week.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
