Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.

PASADENA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO