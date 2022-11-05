ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
longbeachstate.com

Beach Falls in Big West Championship Match to UC Irvine

Box Score SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Soccer had their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling to UC Irvine in the finals of the Big West Championships. The Beach finish the 2022 season with an 8-7-6 overall record. Lena Silano registered the...
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Bellflower, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bell Gardens High School football team will have a game with Bellflower High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Flood Watch issued for burn areas ahead of impending storm

Forecasters say a flood watch will be in effect on Monday through Tuesday for the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County.The watch is the result of an impending storm that is expected to bring widespread rain to the region as well as strong winds and mountain snow. The watch will take effect Monday night through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County Mountains, the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County and San Gabriel Valley. Forecasters said it will include the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster, Pomona, San Gabriel, Newhall, Acton, Mount Wilson, Pasadena, El Monte, Castaic Lake, East Los Angeles, and Valencia.According to experts, the watch is intended to warn of mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas. Those in the affected areas are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared should flooding develop.For information on obtaining sandbags through LA County, click here. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Peter Dills

More than Just A Pizzeria

Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
PASADENA, CA
kvta.com

Hoped For Storm Due In Late Sunday Into Monday For Ventura County

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-There have been a lot of false alarms for Ventura County when it comes to storm forecasts but the "weather people" are feeling pretty confident when it comes to the system due in late Sunday night into Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday of next week.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy