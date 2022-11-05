Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?
(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
wizmnews.com
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...
KARE
Key races to watch in Minnesota and beyond
Candidates are making their final pushes to win votes ahead of Election Day. Here are some the races political expert David Schultz is keeping a close eye on.
boreal.org
Video: Voter turnout continues to grow as Election Day nears
Early voting in Plymouth MN the Friday before the election. Election Day is just three days away, and candidates are making a final push across Minnesota during the last weekend of campaigning. Both the Democratic National Committee chair and Republican National Committee chair were in Saint Paul on Friday to...
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
boreal.org
Redrawn 8th District raises tribal political possibilities
Red Lake member Erika Bailey-Johnson (right), DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 2B, sets up her stand with staffers during a meet-the-candidates event at BSU in Bemidji, Minn. on Oct. 27. Photo: Monika Lawrence for MPR News. Political hopefuls and voters eager to talk about issues important to them swirled...
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
mprnews.org
Election deniers in Minnesota are training some election judges
The email from the head of the “Olmsted County Election Integrity” group inviting Jim Anderson to an online training session for election judges looked official. Anderson had served as a judge before, and the email seemed like part of the normal process to prepare him for the 2022 election.
WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidate state Rep. Jen Schultz
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
wisconsinrightnow.com
3 Columns the Wisconsin Media Doesn’t Want You to Read Before Tuesday’s Election
We’ve noticed a pattern: When people submit columns to the news media that favor Republican candidates, they often refuse to run them. And so it is with these three columns. Here are three columns the news media censored and don’t want you to read before Tuesday’s election. We published them because we believe they contain information that readers and voters have a right to know.
Minnesota Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony, Minnesota area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
boreal.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a news gap in northern Minnesota
Melissa Townsend, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas - MPR News - November 3, 2022. Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
