fox9.com

Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?

(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
wizmnews.com

GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state

TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
CBS Minnesota

There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...
boreal.org

Video: Voter turnout continues to grow as Election Day nears

Early voting in Plymouth MN the Friday before the election. Election Day is just three days away, and candidates are making a final push across Minnesota during the last weekend of campaigning. Both the Democratic National Committee chair and Republican National Committee chair were in Saint Paul on Friday to...
willmarradio.com

Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
boreal.org

Redrawn 8th District raises tribal political possibilities

Red Lake member Erika Bailey-Johnson (right), DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 2B, sets up her stand with staffers during a meet-the-candidates event at BSU in Bemidji, Minn. on Oct. 27. Photo: Monika Lawrence for MPR News. Political hopefuls and voters eager to talk about issues important to them swirled...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
mprnews.org

Election deniers in Minnesota are training some election judges

The email from the head of the “Olmsted County Election Integrity” group inviting Jim Anderson to an online training session for election judges looked official. Anderson had served as a judge before, and the email seemed like part of the normal process to prepare him for the 2022 election.
KARE 11

Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
wisconsinrightnow.com

3 Columns the Wisconsin Media Doesn’t Want You to Read Before Tuesday’s Election

We’ve noticed a pattern: When people submit columns to the news media that favor Republican candidates, they often refuse to run them. And so it is with these three columns. Here are three columns the news media censored and don’t want you to read before Tuesday’s election. We published them because we believe they contain information that readers and voters have a right to know.
valleynewslive.com

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
newsdakota.com

North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub

UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
