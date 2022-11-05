HOUSTON, TX --- The Houston Astros are World Series Champions after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night. It was a pitching duel for five innings until the Astros blew the game open in the bottom of the 6th inning. This is Houston’s second World Championship and Manager Dusty Bakers' first. The Phillies scored first in the top of the 6th inning when Kyle Schwarber hit a 395-foot home run to right field. After that, the game looked favorable for the Phillies until the bottom of the 6th. First, Jose Altuve grounded into a fielder’s choice but…

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO