Unbelievable coincidence about Astros’ World Series win goes viral

There is yet another piece of evidence to suggest that the Houston Astros’ World Series victory this season was just meant to be. The Astros clinched the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit .400 with a home run and three RBIs in the six games against Philadelphia, was named World Series MVP.
World Series MVP: Astros' Jeremy Peña becomes third rookie to win postseason honor

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.
Astros Win the World Series

HOUSTON, TX --- The Houston Astros are World Series Champions after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night. It was a pitching duel for five innings until the Astros blew the game open in the bottom of the 6th inning. This is Houston’s second World Championship and Manager Dusty Bakers' first.  The Phillies scored first in the top of the 6th inning when Kyle Schwarber hit a 395-foot home run to right field. After that, the game looked favorable for the Phillies until the bottom of the 6th. First, Jose Altuve grounded into a fielder’s choice but…
