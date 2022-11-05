Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Showers becoming spotty, but still warmer for now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still warmer than average for now, with a few showers gradually tapering off today. We’re tracking a late week cold front that will bring in rain and really knock back those temperatures!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
wvlt.tv
Staying warm with more sunshine for your Election Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds clear out tonight making for some sunny days! The warmth continues throughout the majority of the week with a BIG cool down just in time for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
wvlt.tv
The warm temperatures continue with on and off showers today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On-and-off showers are expected today with warm temperatures. We’re pretty mild throughout most of the week with a big cool down later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
wvlt.tv
Clouds moving in, rain to follow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds blew in while we were sleeping, and the winds are going to be blowing today. More showers are ahead for Saturday evening and Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state.
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
wvlt.tv
Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department to host Christmas Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Parade!. Rain or shine, it’s taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line-up will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Walgreens on Highway 11, judging for best float is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas nominated for USA Today 10Best award
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best award. Theme park officials announced that the Smoky Mountain Christmas was nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. The famous...
insideofknoxville.com
Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)
A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood and Sevier County ready to kick off the holiday season
House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game.
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews worked to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that burned around 170-plus acres over the weekend.
bbbtv12.com
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
dicksonpost.com
Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin
A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
wvlt.tv
Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13
The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said.
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Comments / 0