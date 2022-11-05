Read full article on original website
WNDU
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14. It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018. The other wins were against No. 8 Stanford in 2018 and top-ranked Clemson in 2020.
WNDU
Fall back on Sunday for Daylight saving time
You’re going to want to bring a poncho with you if you’re planning on tailgating ahead of Notre Dame’s highly-anticipated matchup against Clemson. WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and our partners are joining forces for the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. Turkeys on the Table...
WNDU
11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament happening this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing softball for a good cause. The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament is happening all weekend at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend. The tournament features the Armed Forces Battle, the Michiana Chrysler Home Run Derby, a men’s tournament with Wings Etc., and...
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cocktails 4 A Cause
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details from this morning after the Moersch Hospitality Group stopped by the Sunday Morning Show to talk about the ways they’re raising money for those who’ve served with some spirits. Moersch manages a few names you might recognize like Round Barn Winery and...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maverick
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
WNDU
South Bend Sunday night shooting
WNDU
South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
WNDU
Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is asking for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run. 27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Ind., in November 2021. He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah...
WNDU
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
(WNDU) - More than 19,000 people are still without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages. More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area...
WNDU
Goshen gas station sells $150K lottery ticket
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Powerball might be a world-record-breaking $1.9 billion, a few lucky Hoosiers are winning some big prizes!. According to our sister station WTHR, a single $150,000 Power Play ticket was purchased at Gallops-Goshen on U.S. 20. A couple of tickets valued at $50,000 were sold...
WNDU
South Bend, nonprofits dedicated to renewable energy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend and five local nonprofits held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new clean energy systems. Happening at The Clubhouse of St. Joseph County, the Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative, or EASSI, is an investment in South Bend’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.
WNDU
Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart. Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors. Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to...
WNDU
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Woodside Street. Two people were taken to the hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.
WNDU
Warsaw Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s stabbing
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing outside of a McDonald’s restaurant. The incident happened at the McDonald’s on North Detroit Street on Monday. Police say the victim and the suspect, who reportedly knew each other, got into an altercation. A...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
