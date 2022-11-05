ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU Women’s Swimming and Diving Falls to UConn, 160-121

STORRS, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving team fell to University of Connecticut, 160-121, in a dual meet in Storrs, Conn. on Nov. 5, 2022. Freshman Jasmine Uricchio (Enfield, Conn.) won the 1,000 Yard Freestyle posting the fastest time in the NE10 this season at 10:40.98. Uricchio's 500 yard split going out was also the top 500 time in the conference this season.
SCSU Football Rolls To 44-7 Win Against Post

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut football won the first matchup, all-time, against Post University, 44-7, at Jess Dow Field. The win was the Owls third in their last four games as they improved to 3-7 on the year. Five different Owls scored in the win, with Anthony Ligi...
