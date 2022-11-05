Read full article on original website
Related
daltonkidronnews.com
New home décor and antique store in Orrville brings country comforts
Near the beginning of this year, Alisha Musser opened Farmhouse Finds & Country Décor, 1430 W High St., Orrville, with help from her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. A Christmas Open House is Nov. 5. Business: Farmhouse Finds & Country Décor. Address: 1430 W High St., Suite 1,...
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
Ohio City Ranks As One Of The 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden
A mystery is being solved bit-by-bit in North Olmsted. Boxes stored in the closet of the city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away.
More opportunities to visit Stan Hywet this Christmas
The beautifully decorated grounds of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will once again open this holiday season but, with even more opportunities for visitors to enjoy the sights.
Tired of feeling stuck? Here are some ways to get free: Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio - I was talking to an older woman I’ve known on a very surface basis for several years. I could tell something was bothering her. Let’s call her Karen, for this story. “I just don’t feel well,” she said. We talked about some things...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings opens new Seven Hills location: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A popular mainstay of malls for decades, Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is expanding into different communities. This includes a brand-new Seven Hills location, which opens its doors today (Nov. 3) at 7475 Broadview Road.
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
cleveland19.com
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life. The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer...
Loved by many — Longtime Berkshire Schools teacher killed in motorcycle crash
A Geauga County community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator. This week, Berkshire Local Schools coach and physical education teacher Joe Randall was killed in a motorcycle crash.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Coast Guard suspending search for missing kayaker on Lake Erie
According to the US Coast Gaurd, a kayaker is missing and is believed to be capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Who is the most famous person in Akron?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
WLWT 5
Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes
Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
ashlandsource.com
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
WKYC
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
Solve speeding on the West Shoreway by raising the speed limit - then enforcing it
Regarding the Oct. 24 letter on West Shoreway speeding (”West Shoreway 35-mph limit isn’t enforced, so why have it?”), I agree that the speed limit is unenforced, but that limit of 35 mph seems too slow. I say, make it 45 mph, and actually enforce it. Tom...
Comments / 0