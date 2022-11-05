Read full article on original website
Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
Street camping ban approved 4-1 by Portland City Council
Portland City Council has voted to ban street camping and create mass campsites where people living on the streets can go for shelter and services. The plan has drawn passionate responses in support and opposition since it was proposed. Hundreds of people have testified before the city council itself, and advocates organized a special town hall where those critical of the plan voiced their fears and concerns. We’ll talk with Mayor Ted Wheeler about the plan he and Commissioner Dan Ryan crafted and what happens next.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
Man reportedly shot by police after setting a vehicle on fire in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers shot at a man during an altercation after they responded to a report of him trying to set a car on fire in Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. The man is under arrest and being treated for a gunshot wound. A large number of...
Portland voters overwhelmingly approve of plan to ban homeless street camping, poll finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the Portland area are fed up with the state of homelessness in the city and overwhelmingly approve Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned public camping, according to a poll commissioned last month. The study was conducted by local independent polling firm DHM Research...
Electrical substation explosion in the Mt. Tabor area left thousands with no power Friday night
The fire led to at least 3,000 residents to lose their power in the neighborhood, according to PGE. A cause for the explosion has still yet to be determined.
Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters
Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
800 affordable Portland apartments near expiration dates; city council weighs options
Portland commissioners weighing a strategy to bulk up the city’s affordable housing stock are also wondering how to handle a wave of more than 800 apartments that will soon lose existing affordable housing protections. As commissioners consider an early-stage, and as yet unfunded, plan to build 20,000 new units...
Clark County Council unanimously votes to pass resolution against I-5 and I-205 tolls
In a unanimous vote, the Clark County Council voted to approve a resolution stating the county's opposition to a toll on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205.
WATCH LIVE: Washington County detectives make announcement about 1974 double murder cold case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is expected to make an announcement Friday morning in a decades old double murder. FOX 12 has learned that detectives made an arrest earlier this week and the suspect made his first court appearance on Thursday. Steven Criss, 65,...
Concerns regarding safety and outdoor seating for Portland restaurants
Outdoor seating helped businesses stay active during the pandemic. PBOT is now looking into the safety of the structures after some resident complaints.
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigns amid pressure
Nike Greene, the director of Portland’s Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is resigning just three years after taking the job as the city approaches another record year of shootings and homicides. Greene, 48, submitted a two-page resignation letter Monday to Mike Myers, Portland community safety transition director, saying her...
Vancouver city staff recommends moving forward with Safe Stay Community downtown
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver city officials announced their plan for a third Safe Stay Community on Thursday at a City Hall community meeting. They say people had a lot of mixed feedback about its downtown location. People who live near the third proposed Safe Stay Community in downtown Vancouver...
Videos show crash that killed Portland anti-fascist activist, prosecutors say; judge denies bail for suspect
A judge denied bail for a man accused of killing Sean Kealiher three years ago as prosecutors showed videos in court Friday that appear to capture an SUV plowing into the prominent anti-fascist activist and played a recording of the driver’s apparent confession. Christopher E. Knipe, now 47, is...
Electrical sub-station fire in SE Portland prompts power outages to at least 3,000 residents nearby
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. At least 3,000 residents in the neighborhood are being affected by the power outage.
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
