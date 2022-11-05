ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there anything more loyal than a Lions fan? Detroit ready to party for 2nd win of season

DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.
Lions LB Derrick Barnes delivers career-best showing in win against Packers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.
Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls

Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Michigan missing four starters, DB Gemon Green in uniform at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michigan’s football team will be down at least four starters for its game tonight against Rutgers, including two offensive linemen. Starting offensive tackles Ryan Hayes and Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Jaylen Harrell did not make the trip for the prime-time game at SHI Stadium, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.
