What to know about Dexter football’s regional final matchup with Midland
Only one Ann Arbor-area football team remains in the Michigan high school postseason. Dexter secured its first-ever district championship with a 24-7 win over South Lyon last week. Now, the Dreadnaughts will try for another first when they host Midland in the Division 2 regional final at Al Ritt Stadium.
Defense rules as Michigan boys soccer state champs ride shutouts to titles
Richland Gull Lake claimed its second outright boys soccer state title Saturday, completing a season that saw the Blue Devils as the No. 1 team in Division 2 from start to finish. Gull Lake also completed its run of shutout soccer in the playoffs, claiming a 1-0 win Saturday over...
See photos from Dexter football’s district final win over South Lyon
DEXTER, MI -- Dexter pulled away from South Lyon to win the Division 2 district championship and keep their championship hopes alive. Led by Cole Cabana with two touchdowns on the ground, as well as one from tight end Brennan Parachek, Dexter won over South Lyon, 24-7. MLive was there...
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 13 Ann Arbor-area athletes for readers to choose between for the Athlete of the Week fan poll. Readers will be able to vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The poll results will be announced shortly thereafter.
Here are the Jackson-area football scores for the district finals
JACKSON -- District champions were crowned on Friday in three games involving Jackson-area teams. Here is how the teams did.
Dexter’s historic district title win goes deeper than football
DEXTER – A historic season like the one Dexter’s football team has had this fall doesn’t come around every year. In fact, it never has for the Dreadnaughts.
See photos from all eight MHSAA 2022 cross country state final races at MIS
BROOKLYN, MI -- Over 2,000 high school cross country runners descended on Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the 2022 MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals. MLive photographers were there all day to capture the action and excitement from the day. Check out our photo galleries from all eight races Saturday.
Is there anything more loyal than a Lions fan? Detroit ready to party for 2nd win of season
DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.
Michigan recruit tracker: Top QB target throws 5 TDs in first half of playoff win
High school football seasons across the country are winding down, but some Michigan commits and top targets are still in action. Below are the available stats for several recruits from last week. Michigan currently owns the No. 24-ranked 2023 class nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, with 15 verbal pledges. The...
Video recap: Lions’ young defense comes up big on final drive of win over Packers
DETROIT -- Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got the ball one last time, trailing the Detroit Lions 15-9 at the two-minute warning near midfield. Those in attendance at Ford Field could almost write the perceived brutal ending ahead, with Rodgers getting one more crack in a one-score game.
See 56 photos as Davison hosts Clarkston for district finals
Davison, MI -- Davison High School hosted Clarkston High School for the district finals football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Clarkston won the game with a final score of 49-40. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark ended the game with six touchdowns. MLive was there to document the action, both...
Lions LB Derrick Barnes delivers career-best showing in win against Packers
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from district championships on Nov. 4-5
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are scores district finals of the 2022 football season.
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls
Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Lions’ Jerry Jacobs told Aaron Rodgers ‘stop trying me’ before stepping up in win
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was a major part on the defense for the first time since last season. The second-year bulldog had some memorable moments against Aaron Rodgers in the team’s 15-9 win in Week 9 from Ford Field. A very fired-up Jacobs said the legendary...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
Desmond Howard calls out Michigan State staffer, others for tunnel inaction
ESPN’s College GameDay show was in Athens, Georgia on Saturday for a top-three showdown between Georgia and Tennessee, but the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State the week prior was still major point of discussion. Desmond Howard, a former Wolverines receiver and an analyst on the show, used...
Michigan missing four starters, DB Gemon Green in uniform at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michigan’s football team will be down at least four starters for its game tonight against Rutgers, including two offensive linemen. Starting offensive tackles Ryan Hayes and Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Jaylen Harrell did not make the trip for the prime-time game at SHI Stadium, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.
