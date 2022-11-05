ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'

Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
One person shot in Newtown incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.
SARASOTA, FL
Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
TAMPA, FL
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Pensacola man was killed early Monday when his pickup truck went off the road as he was trying to use an on-ramp onto I-75 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75...
SARASOTA, FL
