fox13news.com
St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.
fox13news.com
2 men convicted in Bradenton smoke shop murder where brother witnesses killing on remote surveillance video
BRADENTON, Fla. - Over three years after a Bradenton smoke shop owner was murdered during a robbery - a killing that was witnessed by his own brother through a live stream of the surveillance video – two men were convicted and face life in prison. According to State Attorney...
wufe967.com
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'
Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
Mysuncoast.com
One person shot in Newtown incident
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.
Early morning shooting in Sarasota leaves 1 injured, police say
Sarasota police responded to a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
fox13news.com
Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
fox13news.com
SPD: 1 shot, injured in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue around 3 a.m. when they heard a single gunshot in the area. Officers say they...
Mysuncoast.com
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Pensacola man was killed early Monday when his pickup truck went off the road as he was trying to use an on-ramp onto I-75 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75...
Pinellas County Detectives Investigate Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 39-year-old inmate Christopher Mobsby. Detectives say Mobsby was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on October 30, 2022, after being arrested for Trespassing and Possession of Fentanyl. Detectives learned that
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducting a suspicious death investigation on Larkspur Dr
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is conducting a suspicious death investigation in Charlotte Park. The sheriff’s office investigation is taking place on Larkspur Drive. They say there is no danger to the public. CCSO has not released any other information about their investigation. This...
fox13news.com
'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
Woman In Wheelchair And Man Struck, Killed Crossing 4th St. S In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman in a wheelchair and a man were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S., when a sedan struck both of them around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Police say that both pedestrians died at the scene of the crash. The
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
fox13news.com
SPD: 2, including woman in wheelchair, killed crossing St. Pete street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in St. Petersburg. According to police, a woman in a wheelchair and a man, identified as 69-year-old Joseph Stokes, were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S. when a sedan struck both of them.
fox13news.com
Full press conference: Clearwater police announce arrest of 2nd suspect in bicyclist's murder
Nearly two weeks after a bicyclist was brutally murdered with a tire iron in Clearwater beach, police announced the arrest of a second suspect. Investigators say the pair beat an elderly man in St. Pete hours before the murder, and called themselves 'legends' for committing the horrific crimes.
10NEWS
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
