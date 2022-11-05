Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boys Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Five WMass team advance & more
No. 27 Chicopee Comp at No. 6 Melrose, 5 p.m.
No. 4 Central football opens Division I tournament with win, defeats No. 13 Shrewsbury
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 4 Central football team defeated No. 13 Shrewsbury, 60-14, Friday night in the first round of the Division I playoffs at Berte Field as the Golden Eagles begin the homestretch of their quest for four straight state championships.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament
OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
Worcester Railers expect more than 5,000 public school students to attend Tuesday’s School Day Game
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers Hockey Club, will host the city’s fifth annual School Day Game on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:05 am when the Railers host the Norfolk Admirals at the DCU Center. Worcester is 8-0-0 to start the season. This start ties the longest win streak...
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Worcester Railers win again; tie ECHL record with 8-0 start
WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
Mac Jones showed toughness by putting his ‘body on the line’ in Patriots win
Mac Jones isn’t afraid of a little contact. Last year, the Patriots quarterback went viral when he sprinted halfway down the field inside MetLife Stadium to push Damien Harris into the end zone. The running back was fighting through contact with four New York Jets players on him when Jones sprint in from behind to help push his teammate over the goal line.
Mac Jones details what he wants to improve during Patriots bye week
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones is attacking the Patriots’ bye week with a specific focus in mind. Asked what he’s going to be working on after a 26-3 win over the Colts, Jones’ answer was clear: He wants to get better on early downs to keep the offense out of third-and-long situations.
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Photo of the Day: 2022 Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation held its 4th Annual Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight, November 4 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Five of the six athletes being inducted attended the ceremony. Inducted was Steve Burton, Allison Manzella, Shaunna...
13 things we’ve learned about Patriots as season hits halfway mark | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — At the season’s halfway point, the Patriots are who we thought they’d be: A middling team battling for a Wild Card berth. They can win games with their defense, but offensive inconsistency can be an Achilles Heel. At 5-4, they’re last in the AFC East, but still on the cusp of a playoff spot. The journey to the bye week has been a revealing one.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
What Celtics being awarded disabled player exception for Danilo Gallinari means for trade, free agency options
The Celtics got some expected relief for the likely season-ending ACL injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari as the league granted Boston a disabled player exception worth $3.29 million a league source confirmed to MassLive. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report the DPE. The 34-year-old Gallinari was expected to...
ROAD TRIP: A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Opens in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip-worthy.
The Swellesley Report
Mark’s Pizza & Subs of Wellesley now a hot destination for North Shore roast beef fans
Lovers of North Shore roast beef sandwiches are passionate about their delicacy of choice to say the least. This goes way beyond Kelly’s Roast Beef in Revere to sandwich shops in many surrounding communities with names like Anthony’s, Bella’s, and Zeno’s. A private Facebook group dubbed “North Shore Beefs” boasts 30,000-plus members, and if your sandwich reviews or photos fall short, you’ll get eaten for lunch.
