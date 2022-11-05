Read full article on original website
Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll
Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
WATCH: Voters see one clear winner between Zeldin and Hochul’s comments on crime in New York
Voters across the aisle reacted favorably to New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's stance on crime, while only Democrats responded well to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Zeldin could win with Democrat support as New York's crime crisis 'crosses party lines’: George Pataki
The last GOP governor of New York George Pataki said Rep. Lee Zeldin could "pull off an upset" as some polls show Zeldin closing the gap between his Democrat rival, Gov. Hochul.
Aide to Democrat Congressman Don Beyer Fired After Allegedly Working with Chinese Embassy
Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer fired an aide who allegedly worked with the Chinese Embassy to schedule meetings with staffers on Capitol Hill.
Kari Lake falsely claims Lee Zeldin was stabbed during appearance in New York
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, falsely claimed on a Fox Business Netowrk programme Monday that fellow Republican Lee Zeldin had been stabbed at a campaign event. Mr Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York, was not stabbed. Ms Lake may have been misrepresenting an event that happened in July, when a would-be assailant rushed the stage at an event Mr Zeldin while brandishing a keychain ring with several sharp edges. The person was tackled to the ground and Mr Zeldin was unharmed. But on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Monday, Ms Lake told a...
Elise Stefanik torches Hillary Clinton for accusing GOP of fearmongering about crime: 'People are scared'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "America's Newsroom" to react to Hillary Clinton campaigning for Kathy Hochul and said she is confident that Lee Zeldin will win.
New York governor: Lee Zeldin supporter attacked at rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul, video shows
A female supporter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin says she was attacked and assaulted at a rally for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York City on Saturday.
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
US News and World Report
Oath Keepers Founder Denies Plan to Storm U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the U.S. far-right Oath Keepers group, told a jury on Monday he never ordered members to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he thought it was "stupid" that some of them decided to enter the building. Rhodes, a Yale...
WNYT
Congressman Lee Zeldin’s rally in Capital Region
With election day just five days away, the Capital Region got to meet the Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin. Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club, in Castleton-On-Hudson, where the hunt for last minute votes was on. Zeldin spoke tonight...
