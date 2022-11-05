ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Newsweek

Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll

Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
The Independent

Kari Lake falsely claims Lee Zeldin was stabbed during appearance in New York

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, falsely claimed on a Fox Business Netowrk programme Monday that fellow Republican Lee Zeldin had been stabbed at a campaign event. Mr Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York, was not stabbed. Ms Lake may have been misrepresenting an event that happened in July, when a would-be assailant rushed the stage at an event Mr Zeldin while brandishing a keychain ring with several sharp edges. The person was tackled to the ground and Mr Zeldin was unharmed. But on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Monday, Ms Lake told a...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Oath Keepers Founder Denies Plan to Storm U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the U.S. far-right Oath Keepers group, told a jury on Monday he never ordered members to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he thought it was "stupid" that some of them decided to enter the building. Rhodes, a Yale...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNYT

Congressman Lee Zeldin’s rally in Capital Region

With election day just five days away, the Capital Region got to meet the Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin. Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club, in Castleton-On-Hudson, where the hunt for last minute votes was on. Zeldin spoke tonight...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

