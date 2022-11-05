#Ansonia CT– On November 4, 2022 at about 6:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received multiple calls reporting a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident at Division Street and Rufus Street then Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped. The van stayed on the scene and the driver cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian, an 81-year-old Ansonia resident was transported to a local hospital to be treated for several severe injuries and is currently in stable condition. The accident is still under investigation.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO