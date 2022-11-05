Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-11-06@8:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 700 block of Howard Avenue. No further details.
Ansonia News: Pedestrian Struck/Dragged
#Ansonia CT– On November 4, 2022 at about 6:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received multiple calls reporting a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident at Division Street and Rufus Street then Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped. The van stayed on the scene and the driver cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian, an 81-year-old Ansonia resident was transported to a local hospital to be treated for several severe injuries and is currently in stable condition. The accident is still under investigation.
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
Man riding ATV killed in crash in Waterbury
Man riding ATV killed in crash in Waterbury
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Bridgeport News: Bike Hits Parked Car
2022-11-06@10:51pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcycle appears to have hit the back of a parked car at St. Mary’s By The Sea. No word on injuries.
Three Day Standoff With Armed Man Comes to an End For Milford Police
It all started on November 2nd with a Facebook post by the Milford, Connecticut Police Department about a man with some type of firearm with shots reportedly fired, but not confirmed. At the time that this scenario started to happen, I am sure no one had any idea that it...
Stamford News: Stabbing
2022-11-05@7:02pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a stabbing on West Street.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
2nd Pedestrian Injured After Fatal Highway Crash
A second pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after the same five-car highway crash that killed off-duty city firefighter Thomas Mieles. The state police published that news Friday morning in a newly updated accident report. The updated accident report states that a 22-year-old New Havener named Bianca Devlin was also taken...
POLICE: 81-year-old struck, dragged by van
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is recovering, and another is being questioned after a pedestrian was hit and dragged for hundreds of feet in Ansonia on Friday. Police say the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Lt. Lynch said an 81-year-old man was hit by the driver of a white...
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
Bridgeport Fire Department celebrates class of 2022 academy graduation
The Bridgeport Fire Department is celebrating the academy graduation for the class of 2022. This marks the completion of a rigorous 12-week training program for 21 new recruits. It also marks the return to in-house training for the department which previously relied on the Connecticut Fire Academy to get recruits...
18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay
Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured. State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Fairfield News: Fore!
2022-11-05@12:18pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a golfer being hit in the head with a golf club at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course at 2390 Easton Turnpike. There are no further details.
Firearm, 'Purple' Fentanyl Seized During Highway Detail In Hartford
A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with "purple" fentanyl and a loaded gun during a traffic stop as part of a highway enforcement operation. The arrest took place in Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 3 after officers of a statewide task force spotted a man allegedly participating in a drug transaction.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
