Bridgeport, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-11-06@8:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 700 block of Howard Avenue. No further details.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Pedestrian Struck/Dragged

#Ansonia CT– On November 4, 2022 at about 6:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received multiple calls reporting a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident at Division Street and Rufus Street then Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped. The van stayed on the scene and the driver cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian, an 81-year-old Ansonia resident was transported to a local hospital to be treated for several severe injuries and is currently in stable condition. The accident is still under investigation.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Stabbing

2022-11-05@7:02pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a stabbing on West Street.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

2nd Pedestrian Injured After Fatal Highway Crash

A second pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after the same five-car highway crash that killed off-duty city firefighter Thomas Mieles. The state police published that news Friday morning in a newly updated accident report. The updated accident report states that a 22-year-old New Havener named Bianca Devlin was also taken...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

POLICE: 81-year-old struck, dragged by van

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is recovering, and another is being questioned after a pedestrian was hit and dragged for hundreds of feet in Ansonia on Friday. Police say the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Lt. Lynch said an 81-year-old man was hit by the driver of a white...
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

Bridgeport Fire Department celebrates class of 2022 academy graduation

The Bridgeport Fire Department is celebrating the academy graduation for the class of 2022. This marks the completion of a rigorous 12-week training program for 21 new recruits. It also marks the return to in-house training for the department which previously relied on the Connecticut Fire Academy to get recruits...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fore!

2022-11-05@12:18pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a golfer being hit in the head with a golf club at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course at 2390 Easton Turnpike. There are no further details.

