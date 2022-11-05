Read full article on original website
WCVB
Man accused of causing fatal Taunton crash while fleeing police in court
A man accused of causing a fatal crash in Taunton, Massachusetts, as he was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop was in court Tuesday. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford and Norton, fled at a high rate of speed when police attempted to stop him Monday in Middleborough. Several minutes later, the Toyota Highlander he was driving slammed into a Ford Fusion on Kingman Street in Taunton, killing the driver.
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
WCVB
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing near former motel in Harwich
HARWICH, Mass. — A deadly stabbing is under investigation Monday in Harwich, Massachusetts, police confirm. Officers were called around 9:15 a.m. to the former Stone Horse Motel at 872 Main St., which is Route 28. "No apartment numbers given. It sounds like parties involved are outside in a white-colored...
WCVB
Man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said officers were called to the intersection of Harvard and Paxton streets shortly before 1:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. The victim,...
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
WCVB
Trial begins for former MBTA employee accused of threatening co-worker
BOSTON — A trial begins Wednesday for a man who, until recently, was one of the MBTA's highest-paid employees. He's charged with threatening to commit a crime against one of his co-workers. Former MBTA inspector John Keady was a high-level manager for the MBTA for many years. The 66-year-old...
WCVB
Boston teen faces firearm, breaking and entering charges
BOSTON — A 14-year-old from Boston was charged with multiple firearms, breaking and entering and motor vehicle offenses from an incident in Dorchester from last week, the district attorney’s office said. The juvenile was initially arrested last Friday, Nov. 4, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that almost...
WCVB
Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
WCVB
Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized
LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WCVB
Antisemitic slur found scrawled on car with slashed tires in Stow, Massachusetts
STOW, Mass. — Police in Stow, Massachusetts, are investigating an incident of antisemitic vandalism at a home that was discovered Saturday. Stow police responded to a home on North Shore Drive at 9:42 a.m. on Saturday for a report that cars had been damaged overnight. "To have it happen...
WCVB
1 person 'unaccounted for', 2 children hospitalized after house fire in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. Officials said the started at 4 a.m. in a building at 7 Circuit Ave. “Our first companies were on scene in under 2 minutes and encountered a very heavy...
WCVB
Man shot, killed in South End identified
BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
15 people, including 5 kids, displaced by fire in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood
BOSTON — Fifteen people, including five children, have been displaced by a multi-alarm fire that broke out in a home in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Tuesday night. The Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire started in the back of the house at 3927 Washington St. at about 5:45 p.m.
WCVB
Wrongfully-convicted man wants Suffolk County prosecutor held accountable
BOSTON — Robert Foxworth always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison in December 2020 after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Boston, after it came out that a member of the prosecution team coerced the only eyewitness into falsely identifying Foxworth as the killer.
WCVB
Matriarch of family that owns iconic Kowloon Restaurant dies at age 95
SAUGUS, Mass. — Madeline Wong, the matriarch of the family that owns the iconic Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has died at the age of 95. Wong's son, Andy, confirmed his mother's death to NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos Wednesday afternoon. Madeline Wong and her late husband, William, built the landmark...
WCVB
Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
WCVB
Walgreens abruptly closing 3 locations in Boston, customers caught by surprise
BOSTON — Walgreens has made the decision to close three locations in the city of Boston in short order, catching a number of loyal customers off guard and raising concern for city councilors. Some customers who stopped by the Walgreens at 1329 Hyde Park Ave. on Wednesday were confused...
WCVB
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux wins election over longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson
BOSTON — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, defeated Republican Tom Hodgson in the Bristol County Sheriff race, ousting the incumbent who has held the office for 25 years. Hodgson served as the Bristol County sheriff since May 1997, when he was first appointed to the position by Republican...
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
