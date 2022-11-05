ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Related
WCVB

Man accused of causing fatal Taunton crash while fleeing police in court

A man accused of causing a fatal crash in Taunton, Massachusetts, as he was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop was in court Tuesday. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford and Norton, fled at a high rate of speed when police attempted to stop him Monday in Middleborough. Several minutes later, the Toyota Highlander he was driving slammed into a Ford Fusion on Kingman Street in Taunton, killing the driver.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said officers were called to the intersection of Harvard and Paxton streets shortly before 1:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. The victim,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Trial begins for former MBTA employee accused of threatening co-worker

BOSTON — A trial begins Wednesday for a man who, until recently, was one of the MBTA's highest-paid employees. He's charged with threatening to commit a crime against one of his co-workers. Former MBTA inspector John Keady was a high-level manager for the MBTA for many years. The 66-year-old...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston teen faces firearm, breaking and entering charges

BOSTON — A 14-year-old from Boston was charged with multiple firearms, breaking and entering and motor vehicle offenses from an incident in Dorchester from last week, the district attorney’s office said. The juvenile was initially arrested last Friday, Nov. 4, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that almost...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized

LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in South End identified

BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Matriarch of family that owns iconic Kowloon Restaurant dies at age 95

SAUGUS, Mass. — Madeline Wong, the matriarch of the family that owns the iconic Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has died at the age of 95. Wong's son, Andy, confirmed his mother's death to NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos Wednesday afternoon. Madeline Wong and her late husband, William, built the landmark...
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA

