A man accused of causing a fatal crash in Taunton, Massachusetts, as he was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop was in court Tuesday. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford and Norton, fled at a high rate of speed when police attempted to stop him Monday in Middleborough. Several minutes later, the Toyota Highlander he was driving slammed into a Ford Fusion on Kingman Street in Taunton, killing the driver.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO