Aaron Rodgers addresses shocking retirement claims

It’s safe to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team won three of its first four games, the Packers have now lost five straight games including the most recent loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where Rodgers struggled.
Bowl Rundown: Kentucky appears to be in driver's seat for Tampa

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 college football regular season. That means the postseason picture is becoming clearer. As undefeated and one-loss teams jockey for playoff positioning, the rest of the sport is eyeing potential bowl scenarios. For Mark Stoops’ 10th team at Kentucky, that means a home in...
