The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately

Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
DeRozan leads Chicago against Toronto after 46-point performance

Chicago Bulls (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at...
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism

After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...

