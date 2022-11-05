Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
Nike suspends partnership with Kyrie Irving
Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving ‘effective immediately,’ won’t release his new sneaker
Kyrie Irving appears to have lost his biggest sponsor with Nike announcing they’ve scrapped his signature sneaker, suspending their relationship with the controversial point guard “effective immediately.”
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal
The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
sneakernews.com
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately
Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism
After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
