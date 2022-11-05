Read full article on original website
Race in Utopia
A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Race in Utopia. Above the sphere of the elemental cravings and necessities, the soul of man is in a perpetual vacillation between two conflicting impulses: the desire to assert his individual differences, the desire for distinction, and his terror of isolation. He wants to stand out, but not too far out, and, on the contrary, he wants to merge himself with a group, with some larger body, but not altogether. Through all the things of life runs this tortuous compromise, men follow the fashions but resent ready-made uniforms on every plane of their being. The disposition to form aggregations and to imagine aggregations is part of the incurable nature of man; it is one of the great natural forces the statesman must utilise, and against which he must construct effectual defences. The study of the aggregations and of the ideals of aggregations about which men's sympathies will twine, and upon which they will base a large proportion of their conduct and personal policy, is the legitimate definition of sociology.
MR. BRITLING IN SOLILOQUY
Mr. Britling sees it through by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MR. BRITLING IN SOLILOQUY. Very different from the painful contentment of the bruised and broken Mr. Direck was the state of mind of his unwounded host. He too was sleepless, but sleepless without exaltation. The day had been too much for him altogether; his head, to borrow an admirable American expression, was "busy."
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story: Chap 12. ANN VERONICA PUTS THINGS IN ORDER
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chap 12. ANN VERONICA PUTS THINGS IN ORDER. Part 1 - 7 Part 1. Ann Veronica made a strenuous attempt to carry...
NIGHT AND THE OPEN SEA
Chap. 3 - NIGHT AND THE OPEN SEA. I have tried throughout all this story to tell things as they happened to me. In the beginning—the sheets are still here on the table, grimy and dogs-eared and old-looking—I said I wanted to tell myself and the world in which I found myself, and I have done my best. But whether I have succeeded I cannot imagine. All this writing is grey now and dead and trite and unmeaning to me; some of it I know by heart. I am the last person to judge it.
The War of the Worlds: Chapter X. THE EPILOGUE
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. X. THE EPILOGUE. I cannot but regret, now that I am concluding my story, how little I am able to contribute to the discussion of the many debatable questions which are still unsettled. In one respect I shall certainly provoke criticism. My particular province is speculative philosophy. My knowledge of comparative physiology is confined to a book or two, but it seems to me that Carver’s suggestions as to the reason of the rapid death of the Martians is so probable as to be regarded almost as a proven conclusion. I have assumed that in the body of my narrative.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
The Scottish Forest Immortalized by the Ancient Romans Has Almost Disappeared
In Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands, purple heather cloaks the hillsides and sloping mountain peaks crest and plunge like waves towards the horizon. It’s a vast, godly landscape that will leave any nature lover awestruck with its magnitude. Yet, where only a scattered patchwork of Scots pine—Scotland’s national tree—now exists, was once a far more lush, biodiverse region: the Caledonian forest. “People think of Scotland as wild but really, there’s not much wild left,” says Joe Mann, a guide with ecotourism company Wilderness Scotland, who leads hiking trips through the park.
CONCERNING MR. MAXIMILIAN CRAFT
The War That Will End War by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CONCERNING MR. MAXIMILIAN CRAFT. I find myself enthusiastic for this war against Prussian militarism. We are, I believe, assisting at the end of a vast, intolerable oppression upon civilisation. We are fighting to release Germany and all the world from the superstition that brutality and cynicism are the methods of success, that Imperialism is better than free citizenship and conscripts better soldiers than free men.
What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike
For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
We are speeding north out of Cairo, careering along fast, wide roads through a desert landscape and out into antiquity. After three hours, we reach Rashid, once known as Rosetta, a port city on the Nile delta, and enter Fort Julien, walking clockwise around its interior until we reach the first corner and the reason for our journey.
Ancient Giraffe-Sized Ostrich-Dinosaur Creature Discovered in Mississippi
"Our finding helps fill in a previously missing piece of the puzzle," Tom Cullen, one of the researchers in the study, told Newsweek.
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
New exhibition to explore mythology of Alexander the Great
Who was Alexander the Great? And how did this Macedonian general, who died aged just 32, come to conquer an enormous swathe of territory stretching from Greece to modern day Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and even northern India?. The first question we can answer, based on a range of historical sources....
THE SWORD OF PEACE
The War That Will End War by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE SWORD OF PEACE. “EVERY SWORD THAT IS DRAWN AGAINST GERMANY NOW IS A SWORD DRAWN FOR PEACE”. Europe is at war!. The...
The Spokesmen of the Gens
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, July 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Earth, the Marauder - Chapter III: The Spokesmen of the Gens. Astounding Stories of Super - Science, July 1930: Earth, the Marauder...
Cribs
The History of Mr. Polly by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Cribs. Port Burdock was never the same place for Mr. Polly after Parsons had left it. There were no chest notes in his occasional letters, and little of the “Joy de Vive” got through by them. Parsons had gone, he said, to London, and found a place as warehouseman in a cheap outfitting shop near St. Paul’s Churchyard, where references were not required. It became apparent as time passed that new interests were absorbing him. He wrote of socialism and the rights of man, things that had no appeal for Mr. Polly. He felt strangers had got hold of his Parsons, were at work upon him, making him into someone else, something less picturesque.... Port Burdock became a dreariness full of faded memories of Parsons and work a bore. Platt revealed himself alone as a tiresome companion, obsessed by romantic ideas about intrigues and vices and “society women.”
