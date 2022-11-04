Read full article on original website
Cj shepard
2d ago
You sir are wrong. What happened to Tiffany Cross just shows us who is truly in charge. And we as a community should applaud her. Why should she soften her tone to comfort to a people who have committed and still commit atrocities against people of color. Dear Tiffany Cross do not stop doing what you are doing. Your voice is needed and millions will continue to support you 👑🦾💯🙏
3
Comments / 4