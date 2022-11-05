Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
13 WHAM
Candidates utilizing last weekend of campaigns ahead of midterm elections
Rochester, N.Y. — With just three days until the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are making some final rounds talking with voters before the big day. Contenders in this year's elections are doing everything they can to make sure they have the support they need to win this year. Republican...
Rochester gas prices increase from last week
AA officials said the increase in gas prices is attributed to tight supply and fluctuating oil prices.
westsidenewsny.com
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
13 WHAM
Back to back records in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
13 WHAM
Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
Another Take 5 NYS Lottery winner in Rochester
The Take 5 winning ticket for the November 4 evening drawing is worth just over $22,000.
13 WHAM
Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
Vuzix to expand operations in Monroe County
This project will be an expansion adjacent to their current Hendrix Road location and will add multiple new waveguide manufacturing guides.
Meet Lee Zeldin, Kathy Hochul’s Competitor on Saturday in West Seneca
Lee Zeldin, Candidate for Governor of New York, will be in West Seneca this weekend. You will have the opportunity to meet Zeldin when he makes an appearance early Saturday morning. West Seneca Community Center. 9:30 AM. Zeldin will be in town to make a stop at early voting places...
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
13 WHAM
Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
visitrochester.com
Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
There are seemingly endless places to explore in Rochester, but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Check out this list of free things to do around Monroe County and start planning your next excursion!. Nature & The Outdoors. Sunken Garden, Highland Park. The Sunken Garden of Highland...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Geneva man who left Clifton Springs Hospital
Geneva, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who left a hospital in Ontario County and hasn't been heard from since. Joseph Monahan, who's set to turn 31 on Monday, left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice Oct. 25. Police said Monahan, who is known to abuse drugs...
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Comments / 0