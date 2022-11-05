ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Back to back records in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency

Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY

There are seemingly endless places to explore in Rochester, but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Check out this list of free things to do around Monroe County and start planning your next excursion!. Nature & The Outdoors. Sunken Garden, Highland Park. The Sunken Garden of Highland...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY

