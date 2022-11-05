OGALLALA - Kayakers had to be rescued when strong southwest winds picked up during an event at Lake McConaughy Saturday in Keith County. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Rescue says they rescued an individual whose kayak capsized along Kingsley Dam. The female kayaker was in the water for over 10 minutes. They also rescued two other people off the rocks on the dam.

KEITH COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO