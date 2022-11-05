Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicked off in North Platte on Saturday. The show was open from 9am to 6pm. The show will open again on Sunday from 9am to 4pm. The show has been crafted so that a variety of people can showcase their...
News Channel Nebraska
Gusty winds capsize kayaks, force event participants to shore at Lake McConaughy
OGALLALA - Kayakers had to be rescued when strong southwest winds picked up during an event at Lake McConaughy Saturday in Keith County. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Rescue says they rescued an individual whose kayak capsized along Kingsley Dam. The female kayaker was in the water for over 10 minutes. They also rescued two other people off the rocks on the dam.
News Channel Nebraska
Bank opens 'branches' in local schools; Madison Middle School in North Platte the latest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Middle school students in North Platte can now make a bank deposit between history and English classes. With an eye toward teaching students about saving and finance, Western Nebraska Bank has begun opening "branches" in nearby schools. The bank made its newest addition Thursday, joining forces...
knopnews2.com
RSV: All you need to know
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is raging throughout the United States right now. As this is a virus that is common enough to impact around 70% of children every year, why is it garnering all of this attention?. In an exclusive interview for our Science...
knopnews2.com
Bank opens branch in Madison Middle School to teach kids about savings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank has started opening “branches” in the middle of local schools in order to help teach students about the responsibility of saving. The most recent school that Western Nebraska Bank has entered is Madison Middle School. The bank starts by having...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'
The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
News Channel Nebraska
Arthur County, Scottsbluff advance to football playoff semifinals
HAY SPRINGS - The Talan and Dakota Storer connection accounted for four passing touchdowns, and Lance Vasa had two on the ground, as Arthur County ended Hay Springs' season in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football quarterfinals Friday night, 48-13. Hay Springs answered the Wolves first touchdown drive with a 42-yard Gage Mintken touchdown run, but that was the only offense that the Hawks would put together.
Comments / 0