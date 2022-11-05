Spectrum Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Home of the Charlotte Hornets, formerly the Charlotte Bobcats, Spectrum Center serves as the center of pro basketball in North Carolina. If you’re in the region and are seeking a great atmosphere to watch an NBA game, here’s everything you must know about the Spectrum Center.

Where is Spectrum Center located?

Spectrum Center is in Charlotte, North Carolina. The address is 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Who plays at Spectrum Center?

The Charlotte Hornets play at Spectrum Center.

What is the capacity of the Spectrum Center?

The capacity at Spectrum Center is 20,200, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the doors open at Spectrum Center?

Spectrum Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Spectrum Center?

For the Spectrum Center parking, you can expect to pay around $15. Nearly 30,000 off-street parking spaces are located within a 15-minute distance of Spectrum Center. Here is a video if you are wanting more parking instructions .

Can you watch warm-ups at the Spectrum Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Spectrum Center before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.

What can you bring to Spectrum Center?

Spectrum Center has a no-bag policy. Exceptions will be made for smaller purses than 10” X10” X4.

Is Spectrum Center cashless?

Spectrum Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Spectrum Center?

Suites at Spectrum Center cost between $3,000- $8,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Spectrum Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Spectrum Center.

Private Suites are located on the Club Concourse that encircles the arena above the lower seating bowl.

Terrace Tables provide a great semi-private premium option for small groups. Tables come in 2, 4, 6, and 8-person configurations. Terrace Tables include seating at an elongated high-top table overlooking the court.

Royal Boxes provide a semi-private premium experience for small groups. Royal Boxes come in configurations of 2, 4, 6, and 8-person options.

What is there to eat at Spectrum Center?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Spectrum Center. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Domino’s Pizza : Cheese and pepperoni pizza slices, water, beer soda, water, and more are in sections 108 and 203.

: Cheese and pepperoni pizza slices, water, beer soda, water, and more are in sections 108 and 203. Bud Light Cart : Fans looking for quick access to Bud Light and more can head to sections 117 and 220.

: Fans looking for quick access to Bud Light and more can head to sections 117 and 220. Bojangles : Fans craving the ultimate chicken sandwich can head to section 114.

: Fans craving the ultimate chicken sandwich can head to section 114. The Hive : Serving up classic hot dogs and more out in section 116

: Serving up classic hot dogs and more out in section 116 City Grill : Tofu wraps and more out in section 208.

: Tofu wraps and more out in section 208. Carolina Moonshine Bar-B-Que : Pulled pork, BBQ chicken sandwiches, BBQ nachos, and more out in section 101.

: Pulled pork, BBQ chicken sandwiches, BBQ nachos, and more out in section 101. Goose Island Carvery Cart : Signature turkey sandwiches with kettle chips out in section 115.

: Signature turkey sandwiches with kettle chips out in section 115. Trade Street Pour House Bar : Mixed drinks, including the Hornets Stingers in the famous teal blue color of the Hornets, are out in sections 109 and 116.

: Mixed drinks, including the Hornets Stingers in the famous teal blue color of the Hornets, are out in sections 109 and 116. Twisted Loop : The classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich with tons of meat, veggies, and cheese is out in section 113. Plus, you will get this sandwich on a pretzel bun.

: The classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich with tons of meat, veggies, and cheese is out in section 113. Plus, you will get this sandwich on a pretzel bun. Popcorn Buckets : Fans looking for popcorn to enjoy during a basketball game can head to section 107.

